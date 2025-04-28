Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Monday, April 28, 2025

Only ten clubs have ever won a domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble.

The treble-winning clubs

Only ten clubs have ever won a domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble, but two teams are in position to increase that tally this season.

Paris have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and will face Reims in the French Cup final on 24 May as they aim to seal a domestic double. Meanwhile, Barcelona sealed the Copa del Rey on 26 April by seeing off Real Madrid and will be hoping to fend off their rivals again in the La Liga title run-in. Should they succeed, the Spanish club could go on to become the first to complete the league, cup and European Cup treble on three occasions.

You don't have to look too far back to the last treble, however – Manchester City managed it in 2022/23 – but can you name the other sides that have achieved the feat? The full list is below.

Which clubs have won the domestic league, cup, and European Cup treble?

1966/67: Celtic
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
2022/23: Manchester City

Has any club won the domestic league, cup, league cup and European Cup quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions
