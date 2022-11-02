UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Mabil, Rogić, Degenek: Who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Wednesday 2 November 2022

Which Australian and New Zealander players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?

Awer Bul Mabil, Tom Rogić and Miloš Degenek
Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
31: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
27: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)
27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)
20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)
20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)
15: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – MIdtjylland)
15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Mark Viduka celebrates a Champions League goal for Leeds
8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)
5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
3: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
3: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)
2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)
2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)
2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)

Most appearances by Antipodean nationals UEFA club competition*

Watch some of Australia's greatest players in action

88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
57: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)
47: James Holland (AUS – AZ Alkmaar, Austria Wien, LASK)
45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)
44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
43: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition*

Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992
23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)
21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)
8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)
7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)
5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)
5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)
5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

Notable firsts

Craig Johnson with Liverpool in 1983
First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup final
Craig Johnston § (AUS – Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1983/84)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final
Wynton Rufer (NZL, Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1991/92)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kewell (AUS, AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2004/05)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*

Harry Kewell celebrates a UEFA Cup goal for Liverpool
American Samoa – NONE
Australia – 88:﻿ Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
Cook Islands – NONE
Fiji – NONE
New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)
Papua New Guinea – NONE
Samoa – NONE
Solomon Islands – NONE
Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)
Tonga – NONE
Vanuatu – NONE

Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002
*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cupand UEFA Intertoto Cup

§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance

