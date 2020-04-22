Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite opponents?

Wednesday 22 April 2020

Which teams and nations bring the best out of the all-time top scorer in UEFA's club competitions?

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes up his next victims Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to enjoy scoring against any side, but do some teams have more to fear from him than others?

• With 131 goals in 15,133 minutes of UEFA club competition football, Cristiano Ronaldo scores at an average rate of a goal every 115 minutes and 31 seconds.

That rate was considerably higher with Real Madrid (85min 11s per goal – 107 goals in 9,115 minutes) than it was with Sporting CP and Manchester United (290min 30s per goal – 16 goals in 4,648 minutes). Since moving to Juventus that rate has dipped a little: eight goals in 1,370 minutes – one every 171 minutes and 15 seconds.

• Ronaldo has played against 54 teams in UEFA club competition, scoring against 35. As a Madrid player, he faced 32 sides in Europe, with only four stopping him from finding the net: Barcelona, Dinamo Zagreb, Legia Warszawa and Napoli.

• Ronaldo has scored more UEFA club competition goals (ten) against Juventus, the club he joined in summer 2018, than any other side.

• Barcelona have proved the toughest European nut to crack for Ronaldo: he has yet to score in 450 minutes against them in UEFA competition – 270 with United and 180 with the Merengues.

• The opponents he has found it easiest to score against are Malmö, with his six goals across 180 UEFA Champions League minutes against the Swedish club constituting a strike every 30 minutes.

• The team Ronaldo has encountered most in Europe are current round of 16 opponents Lyon, whom he has met 11 times – 974 minutes in total – scoring four goals.

Who has Ronaldo scored against in UEFA competitions?

Opponents by clubGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Aalborg190--
AC Milan65132256m30s
Ajax7630970m
APOEL4360660m
Arsenal2180290m
Atlético109607137m9s
Auxerre21621162m
Barcelona5450--
Basel2180290m
Bayern8763984m47s
Benfica4337--
Celtic3262--
Chelsea11201120m
Copenhagen43603120m
CSKA Moskva2180360m
Debrecen21571157m
Dinamo Bucureşti164--
Dinamo Zagreb190--
Dortmund98007114m17s
Dynamo Kyiv2180360m
Fenerbahçe190--
Galatasaray3270645m
Inter Milan32121212m
Juventus76301063m
Legia2180--
Leverkusen2180290m
Liverpool32551255m
Lokomotiv Moskva2171--
LOSC Lille4320--
Ludogorets2180290m
Lyon119744243m30s
Malmö2180630m
Man. City32701270m
Man. United53673122m20s
Marseille2160440m
Napoli2180--
Panathinaikos190--
Paris43603120m
Partizan2118--
Porto42011201m
Rangers190--
Roma65395107m48s
Schalke4360751m26s
Sevilla190245m
Shakhtar2180536m
Sparta Praha279--
Sporting CP43573119m
Stuttgart190--
Tottenham4335483m45s
Valencia2119--
Villarreal4288--
Wolfsburg2180360m
Young Boys190--
Zürich2110255m
TOTAL17715133131115m31s

• Of Europe's big five footballing nations, Ronaldo has found German club defences most porous, averaging over a goal a game – 28 strikes in 26 matches.

• He may be well advised to avoid a move to Scotland in the future: Ronaldo is yet to score in 352 minutes of UEFA club action against Scottish sides, by far the longest period that clubs from any country have been able to resist him.

Which nations' clubs has Ronaldo scored against?

Opponents by nationalityGamesMinutesGoalsMinutes per goal
Bulgaria2180290m
Croatia190--
Cyprus4360660m
Czech Republic279--
Denmark54503150m
England18152712127m15s
France23197612164m40s
Germany2623732884m45s
Greece190--
Hungary21571157m
Italy24207418115m13s
Netherlands7630970m
Poland2180--
Portugal128954223m45s
Romania164--
Russia43513117m
Scotland4352--
Serbia2118--
Spain2219059211m40s
Sweden2180630m
Switzerland5380495m
Turkey4360660m
Ukraine4360845m
TOTAL17715133131115m31s

When Ronaldo has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• The statistics strongly suggest that Ronaldo is at his goalscoring best in the opening phases of each half; he is relatively quiet in the latter phase of the first half.

• Ronaldo has scored 16 penalties in UEFA club competition but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Copenhagen, December 2013, and v Ludogorets, October 2014) and one where he missed the target (v Barcelona, April 2008).

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-1010 (1)
11-2012 (1)
21-3020 (3)
31-406
41-half-time9 (2)
FIRST HALF57
46-5519 (2)
56-6515 (1)
66-7510 (2)
76-8511 (1)
86-full-time16 (2)
SECOND HALF71
Extra time3 (1)
TOTAL131

Last updated: 22/04/20

