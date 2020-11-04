Who has played 100 Champions League games?

Pepe has become the 40th member of the illustrious band of players who have amassed 100 or more appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Portugal centre-back Pepe – a three-time European champion with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2017 – achieved his century while captaining Porto to victory against Olympiacos on Matchday 2 of this 2020/21 campaign. Fittingly, it was his club's 100th win in the European Cup/Champions League.



Meanwhile, the 39th centurion, Toni Kroos, had got there last season, when his goal against Galatasaray made him the fifth player to score on his landmark appearance after Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry.

ALL-TIME UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS

Players with 100+ UEFA Champions League appearances

Watch Iker Casillas highlights

177 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 150, Porto 27)

171 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United 52, Real Madrid 101, Juventus 18)*

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

146 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)*

142 Raúl González (Real Madrid 130, Schalke 12)

141 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

126 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)125 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax 11, Real Madrid 25, AC Milan 89)

124 Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

123 Gianluigi Buffon (Parma 6, Juventus 112, Paris Saint-Germain 5)

123 Karim Benzema (Lyon 19, Real Madrid 104)*

120 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid 107, Fenerbahçe 13)

Sergio Ramos - 600 up for Real Madrid

119 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax 19, Juventus 18, Internazionale Milano 22, Barcelona 10, AC Milan 16, Paris Saint-Germain 33, Manchester United 1)

119 Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad 8, Liverpool 39, Real Madrid 47, Bayern München 25)

118 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)*

118 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United 4, Barcelona 114)*

116 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)*

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

114 Manuel Neuer (Schalke 22, Bayern München 92)*

112 Thierry Henry (Monaco 9, Barcelona 26, Arsenal 77)

112 Philipp Lahm (Stuttgart 7, Bayern München 105)

111 Dani Alves (Sevilla 8, Barcelona 80, Juventus 12, Paris Saint-Germain 11)

111 Petr Čech (Sparta Praha 12, Chelsea 94, Arsenal 5)

110 Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven 10, Chelsea 19, Real Madrid 11, Bayern München 70)

Watch Beckham's Champions League highlights

109 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

109 Gary Neville (Manchester United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)

108 Ashley Cole (Arsenal 45, Chelsea 60, Roma 3)

108 Patrice Evra (Monaco 21, Manchester United 65, Juventus 22)

108 Andrea Pirlo (Internazionale Milano 5, AC Milan 78, Juventus 25)

107 David Beckham (Manchester United 77, Real Madrid 26, AC Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

106 Toni Kroos (Bayern München 42, Real Madrid 64)*

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Frank Lampard (Chelsea 102, Manchester City 3)

104 Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 55, Barcelona 26, Chelsea 23)

103 Luís Figo (Barcelona 24, Real Madrid 58, Internazionale Milano 21)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

100 Pepe (Real Madrid 71, Beşiktaş 6, Porto 23)*

100 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan 59, Chelsea 15, Dynamo Kyiv 26)



*includes 2020/21