Europe's 2019/20 season top scorer: Immobile leads way

There are a number of different metrics for calculating the top scorer in Europe this season; is it the top domestic league scorer, the top UEFA competition scorer or some other combination?

There are merits to every means of counting; join us as we explore the key leaderboards.

ESM Golden Shoe standings

50 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA) – 25 goals x 2 league multiplier

44 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER) – 22 x 2

40 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA) – 20 x 2

40 Timo Werner (Leipzig, GER) – 20 x 2

38 Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg, AUT/Dortmund, GER) – 16 x 1.5, 7 x 2

34 Romelu Lukaku (Inter, ITA) – 17 x 2

34 Jamie Vardy (Leicester, ENG) – 17 x 2

32 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, ENG) – 16 x 2

32 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco, FRA) – 16 x 2

31 Erik Sorga (Flora Tallinn, EST) – 31 x 1

30 Odsonne Édouard (Celtic, SCO) – 20 x 1.5

30 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, FRA) – 15 x 2

28.5 Ilya Shkurin (Zvezda, BLR) – 19 x 1.5

28 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, ENG) – 14 x 2

28 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG) – 14 x 2

28 Josip Iličić (Atalanta, ITA) – 14 x 2

28 Danny Ings (Southampton, ENG) – 14 x 2

28 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 14 x 2

28 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG) – 14 x 2

28 João Pedro (Cagliari, ITA) – 14 x 2

26 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, ENG) – 13 x 2

26 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, ESP) – 13 x 2

26 Moussa Dembélé (Lyon, FRA) – 13 x 2

26 Neymar (Paris, FRA) – 13 x 2

25.5 Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, SUI) – 17 x 1.5

25.5 Ivan Tričkovski (AEK Larnaca, CYP) 17 x 1.5

25.5 Shon Weissman (Wolfsberg, AUT) – 17 x 1.5

25.5 Kamil Wilczek (Brøndby, DEN) – 17 x 1.5

25 Klæmint Olsen (NSÍ Runavik, FRO) – 25 x 1

24 Papiss Cissé (Alanyaspor, TUR) – 16 x 1.5

24 Habib Diallo (Metz, FRA) 12 x 2

24 Luis Muriel (Atalanta, ITA) – 12 x 2

24 Victor Osimhen (LOSC, FRA) – 12 x 2

24 Jadon Sancho (Dortmund, GER) – 12 x 2

24 Alexander Sørloth (Trabzonspor, TUR) – 16 x 1.5

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 72, 36 x 2

2017/18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 68, 34 x 2

2016/17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 74, 37 x 2

2015/16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 80, 40 x 2

2014/15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, ESP) – 96, 48 x 2



How the figures are calculated

The ESM Golden Shoe rankings are based on league goals scored multiplied by a figure denoting the difficulty ranking of each league, which is calculated using the UEFA coefficient list. Only the top five leagues have a x2 multiplier; middle ranked leagues have a x1.5 multiplier, while the lower-ranked leagues are x1. They officially begin in January.

Top scorers in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

Watch Erling Braut Haaland's opening day hat-trick

10 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

8 Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg, UEFA Champions League)

6 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League)

6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers, UEFA Europa League)

5 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League)

5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, UEFA Champions League)

5 Lautaro Martínez (Inter, UEFA Champions League)

5 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, UEFA Champions League)

5 Dries Mertens (Napoli, UEFA Champions League)

5 Mauro Icardi (Paris, UEFA Champions League)

5 Memphis Depay (Lyon, UEFA Champions League)

5 Munir (Sevilla, UEFA Europa League)

5 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League)

5 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Europa League)

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) – 10



Top scorers in Europe's 2019/20 top five domestic leagues

25 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA)

22 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER)

20 Timo Werner (Leipzig, GER)

20 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA)

17 Romelu Lukaku (Inter, ITA)

17 Jamie Vardy (Leicester, ENG)

16 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, ENG)

16 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco, FRA)

14 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, ENG)

14 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG)

14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG)

14 Josip Iličić (Atalanta, ITA)

14 Danny Ings (Southampton, ENG)

14 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

14 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, FRA)

14 João Pedro (Cagliari, ITA)

13 Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, ENG)

13 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, ESP)

13 Neymar (Paris, FRA)

13 Moussa Dembélé (Lyon, FRA)

12 Habib Diallo (Metz, FRA)

12 Luis Muriel (Atalanta, ITA)

12 Victor Osimhen (LOSC, FRA)

12 Jadon Sancho (Dortmund, GER)

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 36

2017/18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

2016/17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 37

2015/16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 40

2014/15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, ESP) – 48

