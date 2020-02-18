Every UEFA Champions League Man of the Match

Tuesday 18 February 2020

See who took the official award after every knockout stage match this season.

Erling Braut Haaland with his Man of the Match award after scoring twice for Dortmund against Paris
Erling Braut Haaland with his Man of the Match award after scoring twice for Dortmund against Paris UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA is giving out an official Man of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe’s top club competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Man of the Match, with an official trophy being handed to the successful players after full time.

Round of 16

First legs
18/02: Atlético 1-0 Liverpool ­­­ – Renan Lodi
18/02: Dortmund 2-1 Paris – Erling Braut Haaland
19/02: Atalanta v Valencia 
19/02: Tottenham v Leipzig 
25/02: Chelsea v Bayern 
25/02: Napoli v Barcelona 
26/02: Lyon v Juventus 
26/02: Real Madrid v Man. City 

Second legs
10/03: Valencia v Atalanta
10/03: Leipzig v Tottenham
11/03: Liverpool v Atlético
11/03: Paris v Dortmund
17/03: Juventus v Lyon 
17/03: Man. City v Real Madrid 
18/03: Bayern v Chelsea
18/03: Barcelona v Napoli 

UEFA’s technical observers for the round of 16 are: Packie Bonner, Cosmin Contra, Aitor Karanka, Roberto Martínez, Ginés Meléndez, Phil Neville, Willi Ruttensteiner, Gareth Southgate.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 18 February 2020
Top