Champions League semi-final and final line-up

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League is down to three contenders – Bayern, Lyon and debut finalists Paris.

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18 August

Leipzig 0-3 Paris, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica



Wednesday 19 August, 21:00 CET

Lyon vs Bayern, Estádio José Alvalade

Final

Sunday 23 August, 21:00 CET

Paris vs Lyon/Bayern

Paris will, for administrative purposes, be considered the home team for the final at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

﻿BAYERN (GER)

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P9 W9 D0 L0 F39 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (14)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: If you weren't on the Bayern hype train before, you will be after their quarter-final demolition of Barcelona on Friday. They've swept aside every opponent they've faced in the Champions League this season, scoring 39 goals on the way. The players are still reluctant to get drawn into treble talk, but it's hard to ignore the comparisons with 2013. Bayern must surely fancy their chances now.

LYON (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 17

This season: P9 W4 D2 L3 F14 A11

How they got here: Group G runners-up, 2-2agg Juventus (away goals, R16), 3-1 Manchester City (QF)

Last five games: WLDLL

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (6)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2009/10, 2019/20)

David Crossan, Lyon reporter: Lyon have hit on a winning formula for playing more fancied opposition. They set up in a 3-5-2, defend as a team with unstinting effort and then take their – rare – chances when they come along. Marcelo has been a rock at the back, Houssem Aouar classy in midfield, and Moussa Dembélé’s double against City proved the quality of Rudi Garcia’s bench options. Nobody who watched Lyon scrape through the group stage would have expected them to get this far but now they have so much belief.

PARIS (FRA)

Paris cruised past Leipzig in the semi-finals Getty Images

UEFA ranking: 7

This season: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A5

How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF), 3-0 Leipzig (SF)

Last five games: WWDWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: final (2019/20)

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Just 90 minutes away from their maiden Champions League title, Paris are brimful of belief that this – the 50th anniversary of their foundation – is the year they finally leave their mark. The French champions have been a team transformed since their round of 16 loss at Dortmund, forging an impressive squad spirit to turn that tie around and then stun Atalanta with two late goals. Add that to the obvious talent they displayed to cruise past Leipzig and this is a side with both the means and the confidence to take one more historic step.