Paris vs Bayern Champions League final preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Final debutants Paris will take on five-time winners Bayern in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 23 August.

Where to watch the game on TV

Meet the teams

Paris

UEFA ranking: 7

This season: P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A5

How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF), 3-0 Leipzig (SF)

Last five games: WWDWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: final (2019/20)

Bayern

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P10 W10 D0 L0 F42 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)



Possible line-ups

Mbappé looks certain to start after returning from injury Getty Images

Paris: Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar

Doubtful: Gueye (muscular), Kurzawa (thigh), Navas (thigh), Verratti (calf)﻿

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Perišić, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Previous meetings

All eight of Paris and Bayern's previous meetings in European competition have come in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Paris: W5 D0 L3 F12 A11

Bayern: W3 D0 L5 F11 A12

05/12/17: Bayern 3-1 Paris (Lewandowski 8, Tolisso 37, 69; Mbappé 50)

27/09/17: Paris 3-0 Bayern (Dani Alves 2, Cavani 31, Neymar 63)

18/10/00: Bayern 2-0 Paris (Salihamidžić 3, Paulo Sérgio 89)

26/09/00: Paris 1-0 Bayern (Laurent Leroy 90)

05/11/97: Paris 3-1 Bayern (Gava 17, Maurice 73, Leroy 75; Babbel 28)

22/10/97: Bayern 5-1 Paris (Elber 4, 73, Jancker 21, 47, Helmer 51; Simone 48)

23/11/94: Bayern 0-1 Paris (Weah 80)

14/09/94: Paris 2-0 Bayern (Weah 39, Bravo 80)



Reporters' views

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: They may have fallen short, but Lyon did their domestic rivals a big favour on Wednesday – by removing Bayern's aura of invincibility. Paris will have watched the second semi-final licking their lips at the German side's high defensive line and backing themselves to bury the chances OL missed. Having added belief and unity to their obvious talent, Thomas Tuchel's men appear ready to sit in the throne of European champions, and beating Bayern to get there would remove any doubt that they deserve the crown.

Lewandowski is competition top scorer with 15 goals Getty Images

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: Bayern and Paris meet in a clash of treble hopefuls. With both squads boasting such attacking talent, this is a game that could be decided by the team that defends best. Tuchel will take note of how Barcelona and Lyon found ways to exploit the Bayern back line, albeit without success, while Hans-Dieter Flick's approach will be clear: concentrate, press from the first second, and score early. In short: more of the same.

What the coaches say

What's next?

The UEFA Champions League winners will contest the UEFA Super Cup against the UEFA Europa League winners (Sevilla or Inter) in Budapest on Thursday 24 September. Both Paris and Bayern are already assured of being in the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Athens on 1 October.

