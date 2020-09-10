2020/21 Champions League group stage as it stands

Thursday 10 September 2020

The line-up for the group stage is coming together, with 26 of the 32 spots taken.

Paul Pogba and Manchester United are back in the group stage
Paul Pogba and Manchester United are back in the group stage

The line-up for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage is shaping up.

Twenty-six teams are assured of a UEFA Champions League place via their domestic league standings. The remaining six berths will be decided by qualifying.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2020/21 all you need to know

2020/21 group stage as it stands

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern
2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla
ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea
ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta,﻿ Lazio
GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, ﻿Mönchengladbach
FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes
RUS (2): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva
POR (1): Porto
BEL (1): Club Brugge
UKR (1): Shakhtar Donetsk
TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir
NED (1): Ajax

