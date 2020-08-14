Highest-scoring UEFA Champions League games

Bayern's 8-2 victory against Barcelona was the highest-scoring knockout game in the UEFA Champions League era but it fell just short of being the match with the most goals in the competition's history.

That honour goes to their domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund, who overcame Legia Warszawa 8-4 in a group game in November 2016. Monaco's famous 8-3 triumph against Deportivo in 2003 takes second place with Bayern's bonanza in Lisbon tonight sitting third.

Dortmund celebrate their record 8-4 win against Legia VI-Images via Getty Images

Feyenoord's 12-2 success against KR Reykjavík in the 1969/70 first round is the highest-scoring game in the history of the European Cup while Sporting CP's 16-1 humbling of APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup second round first leg in January 1963 remains the game with most goals across all UEFA's senior men's club competitions.

UEFA Champions League's highest scoring matches

12: Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016

11: Monaco FC 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003

10: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern München, 14/08/2020

9: Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000

9: Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005

9: Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008

9: Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern München, 01/10/2019