Longest winning runs in the Champions League

Saturday 15 August 2020

Are Bayern set to become the first side to win every match in a UEFA Champions League campaign?

Bayern celebrate during win No9, against Barcelona in Lisbon
Bayern celebrate during win No9, against Barcelona in Lisbon POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern's quarter-final victory over Barcelona extended their winning run in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League to nine matches, just one short of the all-time record established over the course of two seasons by both Real Madrid in 2014 and 2015, and Bayern's 2013 side.

The Bundesliga title holders also equalled the record for best start to a campaign set by Barcelona in 2002/03 when the UEFA Champions League format included two group stages. Interestingly, none of the six previous clubs to end the group stage with a 100% record went on to win the competition – can Bayern make it seventh time lucky?

Most successive wins

10 Real Madrid (2014–15)
10 Bayern (2013)
9 Bayern (2019/20)
9 Barcelona (2014–15)
9 Barcelona (2002/03)
8 Dortmund (1996–97)

Highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern
Most successive wins from start of group stage

9 Bayern (2019/20)
9 Barcelona (2002/03)
6 Real Madrid (2014/15)
6 Real Madrid (2011/12)
6 Spartak Moskva (1995/96)
6 Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95)
6 AC Milan (1992/93)

Most successive home wins

16 Bayern (2014–17)
15 Barcelona (2014–17)
12 Manchester United (2006–08)
11 Real Madrid (2013–14)
10 Juventus (1996–97)

Bayern in the midst of their record 16-game winning run at home
Bayern in the midst of their record 16-game winning run at homeBongarts/Getty Images

Most successive away wins

7 Ajax (1995–97)
7 Bayern (2013–14)
6 Barcelona (2011–2012)
6 Manchester United (2009–2010)
5 Ajax (2018–19)
5 Chelsea (2003/04)
5 Juventus (2017–18)
5 Real Madrid (2014–15)

