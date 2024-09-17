Most goals in a UEFA Champions League game: Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa

There have been many famous UEFA Champions League nights over the years when the goals have not so much flowed as gushed, but can you remember the highest-scoring match in world football's most prestigious club competition?

It came back on 22 November 2016, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Legia Warszawa. A remarkable group game was 5-2 after 32 minutes – including a burst of three goals in four minutes at one point – and while that rate couldn't continue, five more strikes before full time earned the German side an 8-4 win and the match a place in the record books.

Most goals in a Champions League game

Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 success against Legia Warszawa takes the honour. Aleksandar Prijović gave Legia a tenth-minute lead in Dortmund, but the visitors were not in front again once Shinji Kagawa's quickfire double had turned the game on its head. Marco Reus was also on the mark twice during a madcap encounter which finished in suitable style with three goals in the closing ten minutes.

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa, 22/11/2016 (Matchday 5)

11 Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo, 17/09/2024 (Matchday 1)

11 Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruña, 05/11/2003 (Matchday 4)

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)

9 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg, 24/10/2000 (Matchday 3)

9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16 second leg)

9 Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg, 21/10/2008 (Matchday 3)

9 Tottenham 2-7 Bayern, 01/10/2019 (Matchday 2)

9 Manchester City 6-3 Leipzig, 15/09/2021 (Matchday 1)

9 Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa, 25/10/22 (Matchday 5)

Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals

Most goals in a Champions League knockout game

Bayern München's astonishing 8-2 victory against Barcelona tops the list. Thomas Müller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as Bayern became the first team ever to score eight in a Champions League knockout match. Hansi Flick's side plundered four goals in each half of this one-off tie in Lisbon (due to the rescheduled calendar caused by the Covid pandemic) and went on to lift the trophy.

10 Barcelona 2-8 Bayern, 14/08/2020 (quarter-finals)

9 Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen, 08/03/2005 (round of 16 second leg)

2020 highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

Most goals in a European Cup game?

14 Feyenoord 12-2 KR Reykjavík,1969/70 (first round first leg)

Sporting CP's 16-1 win against APOEL in the European Cup Winners' Cup second round first leg in January 1963 is the game with most goals across all of UEFA's senior men's football club competitions.