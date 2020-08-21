UEFA Champions League: 2019/20 season by numbers

4 Atalanta's Josip Iličić became the first player to score four times in an away UEFA Champions League knockout match when he struck all of his team's goals in their 4-3 round of 16 win at Valencia.

5 Erling Braut Haaland broke new ground as the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League games as he racked up eight group stage goals for Salzburg.

Matchday 4 highlights: Chelsea 4-4 Ajax

8 Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Ajax during the group stage was the joint highest-scoring stalemate in competition history.

8-2 Bayern's quarter-final thrashing of Barcelona was the highest-scoring knockout game in UEFA Champions League history and the first time Barça had conceded six goals or more in a European match.

10 A record ten hat-tricks have already been struck in the UEFA Champions League this season, including four-goal hauls for Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Josip Iličić.

10 Bayern have won all ten of their UEFA Champions League fixtures this season, equalling their own record (2012/13–2013/14) and that of Real Madrid (2013/14–2014/15) for successive victories in the Champions League era.

10 Juventus's loss to Lyon in the round of 16 meant that Cristiano Ronaldo missed the quarter-finals for the first time in ten seasons.

11 Bayern are set to appear in their 11th European Cup final, matching the tally of AC Milan and outstripped only by Real Madrid's total of 13 showpiece games.

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Real Madrid

12 Zinédine Zidane's record run of UEFA Champions League knockout tie victories as a coach was halted when his Real Madrid team fell to Manchester City in the round of 16.

13 Barcelona topped their group for a record 13th consecutive season and also reached the quarter-finals for the 13th straight season – another competition benchmark.

15 Robert Lewandowski has plundered 15 UEFA Champions League goals this term, just two shy of the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo for a single campaign in 2013/14. The Bayern forward has also found the net in nine successive Champions League games – again, two behind Ronaldo's record of 11.

15 Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema this season became the first players to score in 15 consecutive UEFA Champions League campaigns.

17 Atalanta became the first club in 17 years to qualify from the group stage after three opening losses, equalling Newcastle United's feat from 2002/03.

Highlights: Inter 1-2 Barcelona

17 Ansu Fati set a new standard as the youngest goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history when he struck during Barcelona's 2-1 win at Inter Milan in December (aged 17 years and 40 days).

23 Real Madrid stretched their own record of consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances by featuring for a 23rd straight season – and they also qualified for the knockout phase for an unparalleled 23rd time in a row.

32 Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann established a new record as the youngest coach to win a UEFA Champions League knockout tie when his Leipzig side defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16.

34 Paris Saint-Germain have scored in each of their last 34 UEFA Champions League games, matching the record set by Real Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

42 Bayern have posted a new high for goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since the second group stage was replaced by the round of 16, racking up a record ratio of 4.2 strikes per game.

308 An unprecedented 308 goals were scored during the group stage, including a landmark 53 for a single group in Group B.

426 This season's final will take place 426 days after the first ball was kicked in qualifying.