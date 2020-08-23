Champions League final Man of the Match: Kingsley Coman

Sunday 23 August 2020

Bayern match winner Kingsley Coman has been named UEFA Champions League final Man of the Match.

Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern beat Paris in the final
Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern beat Paris in the final UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's Kingsley Coman has been chosen as Man of the Match for his decisive display against Paris in the UEFA Champions League final.

The final as it happened


Coman, handed a starting berth against his former side, scored the only goal of the game in Lisbon, his second-half header proving enough to earn Bayern their sixth European Cup.

UEFA Technical Observer Packie Bonner: "Coman helped Bayern to enact their creative plan, and his goal ultimately won the game."

Check out every official UEFA Champions League Man of the Match.

"It's extraordinary, it's a great happiness," said Coman. "I feel a little sadness for Paris, they've had an extraordinary journey and we must respect what Paris have done. We tried to keep them under pressure and they played on the counterattack mostly. We didn't concede a goal and that was the most important thing. Paris had a great game, but so did we. It was a great final."

Previous final man of the matches

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)
2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)
2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)
2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
2004: Deco (Porto)
2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)
2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

