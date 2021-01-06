All the Champions League teams' winter transfers

Wednesday 6 January 2021

Keep up to speed with all the winter transfers involving the 16 remaining UEFA Champions League contenders.

Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Leipzig from Salzburg
Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Leipzig from Salzburg Getty Images

Atalanta

In: Joakim Mæhle ﻿(Genk)
Out: none

Atlético

In: none
Out: Diego Costa (released)

Barcelona

In: none
Out: Carles Aleñá (Getafe, loan)

Bayern

In: none
Out: none

Chelsea

In: none
Out: none

Dortmund

In: none
Out: none 

Juventus

In: none
Out: none

Lazio

In: none
Out: none 

Leipzig

In: Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg)
Out: Noah Ohio (Vitesse, loan)

Liverpool

In: none
Out: Liam Miller (Charlton Athletic, loan) 

Manchester City

In: none
Out: Morgan Rogers (Lincoln City, loan)

Mönchengladbach

In: Joe Scally (New York City)
Out: none

Paris

In: ﻿none
Out: none

Porto

In: ﻿none
Out: none

Real Madrid

In: ﻿none
Out: none

Sevilla

In: ﻿none
Out: none

     

