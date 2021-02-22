Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Borussia Mönchengladbach host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Gladbach and Man. City lock horns

What's the story?

A meeting of two of Europe's in-form sides, Mönchengladbach's first taste of the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds comes against a Manchester City team who are in the round of 16 for the eighth season running. Gladbach have already taken the scalps of Bayern and Dortmund in 2021, while City have been moving up through the gears impressively. The game will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

Form guide

Mönchengladbach

Form: LDLWDW

Latest: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Mainz, 20/02

Where they stand: 8th in Bundesliga

Manchester City

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: ﻿Arsenal 0-1 Man. City, 21/02

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Five great Mönchengladbach goals

Possible line-ups

Gladbach: Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Wolf, Stindl, Hofmann; Pléa



Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri; Sterling, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Foden; Jesus﻿



Expert predictions

James Thorogood, Mönchengladbach reporter: Gladbach have hit turbulence in 2021 courtesy of a dip in form coinciding with news of head coach Marco Rose’s departure in the summer. Ahead of their debut in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, the Foals will therefore be hoping to tap into the form that saw them finish the group stages as the second highest-scoring side. Gladbach can’t match Manchester City on individual talent, but as they proved against Real Madrid and Inter, their collective powers are not to be underestimated.

Simon Hart, Manchester City reporter: City ended the group stage with its best defensive record, of just one goal conceded. With the defensive platform of Rúben Dias and a reborn John Stones, they have recorded more clean sheets this season (23) than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues while flourishing increasingly higher up the pitch over the course of a club-record 18-match winning run (during which they’ve spent only 22 minutes behind). It’s not hyperbole to suggest they’re Europe’s in-form team, and with 11 straight away wins under their belt, they’ll travel to Germany full of confidence.

Classic Man. City Champions League goals

View from the camps

Josep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "I learned when I was in Germany how big, important and historical a team they are. I respect the beauty of their football. I saw highlights and to go through from the group with Shakhtar and Inter ... they had two incredible games against Shakhtar. I want to arrive in the best possible condition when we play them."

Marcus Thuram, Mönchengladbach forward: "Manchester City and the coach they have, they’ve got a very particular and fixed style of play, which revolves around possession. We know where their strengths lie. They’ve got some fantastic players, the likes of [Sergio] Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, [Raheem] Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, so it’ll be a great game, but, first and foremost, a brilliant spectacle."

Mönchengladbach

In: Julio Villalba

Out: Lászl ó Bénes

Manchester City

In: none

Out: Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Cieran Slicker

