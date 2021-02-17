Just how good are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland's double against Sevilla on Wednesday took his UEFA Champions League total to 18 goals.

The Dortmund striker now trails Kylian Mbappé's pre-21st birthday tally by just one goal. Haaland does not turn 21 until July and, with his club well poised in this season's knockout stage, looks set to have plenty of further opportunities to reach yet another impressive milestone in his burgeoning career.

UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday

Top scorers before the age of 21

19 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)

18 Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund)

12 Karim Benzema (Lyon)

9 Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)

8 Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan)

8 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

8 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

8 Javier Saviola (Barcelona)

***

0 Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United)

Fastest to milestone goals (selected players)

1st goal: Benzema (1 game), Haaland (1), Lewandowski (3), Mbappé (4), Messi (5), Ronaldo (27)

10th goal: Haaland (8), Benzema (14), Mbappé (15), Lewandowski (17), Messi (23), Ronaldo (37)

20th goal: Benzema (34), Lewandowski (36), Mbappé (40), Messi (40), Ronaldo (56)

Goal No. Benzema Haaland Mbappé Messi Lewandowski Ronaldo 1 1 1 4 5 3 27 10 14 8 15 23 17 37 20 34 - 40 40 36 56

Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 20/12/1998

Debut: Monaco 1-1 Leverkusen, 27/09/2016 (17 years, 282 days)

1st goal: Man. City 5-3 Monaco, 21/02/2017 (18 years, 63 days)

10th goal: Bayern 3-1 Paris, 05/12/2017 (18 years, 350 days)

20th goal: Paris 5-1 Başakşehir, 09/12/2020 (21 years, 355 days)

Total: 41 matches, 24 goals, 17 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 41 24 17 2020/21 6 5 3 2019/20 10 5 6 2018/19 8 4 5 2017/18 8 4 3 2016/17 9 6 0

Youngest player to reach 10 goals (18 years, 350 days).

Youngest to reach 20 goals, breaking the record of Messi (22 years, 266 days).

Second youngest Frenchman to score in the UEFA Champions League after Karim Benzema.

Third highest scoring Frenchman in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with 10 goals, behind only Thierry Henry (12) and Benzema (18).

Erling Haaland in UEFA Champions League

DOB: 21/07/2000

Debut: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

1st goal: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)

10th goal: Dortmund 2-1 Paris, 18/02/2020 (19 years, 212 days)

Total: 13 matches, 18 goals, 2 assists

Season Matches Goals Assists All 13 18 2 2020/21 5 8 1 2019/20 8 10 1