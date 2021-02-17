Just how good are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland?
Wednesday 17 February 2021
Article summary
How Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé compare with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at this stage of their careers.
Article top media content
Article body
Erling Haaland's double against Sevilla on Wednesday took his UEFA Champions League total to 18 goals.
The Dortmund striker now trails Kylian Mbappé's pre-21st birthday tally by just one goal. Haaland does not turn 21 until July and, with his club well poised in this season's knockout stage, looks set to have plenty of further opportunities to reach yet another impressive milestone in his burgeoning career.
UEFA Champions League goals before 21st birthday
19 Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris)
18 Erling Haaland (Salzburg, Dortmund)
12 Karim Benzema (Lyon)
9 Patrick Kluivert (Ajax)
8 Obafemi Martins (Inter Milan)
8 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
8 Raúl González (Real Madrid)
8 Javier Saviola (Barcelona)
***
0 Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United)
Fastest to milestone goals (selected players)
1st goal: Benzema (1 game), Haaland (1), Lewandowski (3), Mbappé (4), Messi (5), Ronaldo (27)
10th goal: Haaland (8), Benzema (14), Mbappé (15), Lewandowski (17), Messi (23), Ronaldo (37)
20th goal: Benzema (34), Lewandowski (36), Mbappé (40), Messi (40), Ronaldo (56)
|Goal No.
|Benzema
|Haaland
|Mbappé
|Messi
|Lewandowski
|Ronaldo
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|3
|27
|10
|14
|8
|15
|23
|17
|37
|20
|34
|-
|40
|40
|36
|56
Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Champions League
DOB: 20/12/1998
Debut: Monaco 1-1 Leverkusen, 27/09/2016 (17 years, 282 days)
1st goal: Man. City 5-3 Monaco, 21/02/2017 (18 years, 63 days)
10th goal: Bayern 3-1 Paris, 05/12/2017 (18 years, 350 days)
20th goal: Paris 5-1 Başakşehir, 09/12/2020 (21 years, 355 days)
Total: 41 matches, 24 goals, 17 assists
|Season
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|All
|41
|24
|17
|2020/21
|6
|5
|3
|2019/20
|10
|5
|6
|2018/19
|8
|4
|5
|2017/18
|8
|4
|3
|2016/17
|9
|6
|0
- Youngest player to reach 10 goals (18 years, 350 days).
- Youngest to reach 20 goals, breaking the record of Messi (22 years, 266 days).
- Second youngest Frenchman to score in the UEFA Champions League after Karim Benzema.
- Third highest scoring Frenchman in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with 10 goals, behind only Thierry Henry (12) and Benzema (18).
Erling Haaland in UEFA Champions League
DOB: 21/07/2000
Debut: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)
1st goal: Salzburg 6-2 Genk, 17/09/2019 (19 years, 58 days)
10th goal: Dortmund 2-1 Paris, 18/02/2020 (19 years, 212 days)
Total: 13 matches, 18 goals, 2 assists
|Season
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|All
|13
|18
|2
|2020/21
|5
|8
|1
|2019/20
|8
|10
|1
- Youngest player to score a first-half hat-trick on competition debut.
- First teenager to score in first five appearances (Benzema is next best with three).
- Fastest (12 appearances) and youngest (20 years, 99 days) player to reach 15 goals, breaking record of Mbappé (20 years, 306 days).
- Second highest scoring Norwegian in UEFA Champions League history, level with John Carew and just one behind Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The former Manchester United forward made 77 appearances.