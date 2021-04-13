Champions League semi-finals: Chelsea and Paris through

Semi-final line-up

Paris vs Manchester City/Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs Chelsea﻿

The calendar for the semi-finals will be communicated on 15 April.

UEFA ranking: 13

European Cup best: winners (2012)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Bayern)

Giroud's stunning overhead kick

This season

Record: W7 D2 L1 F19 A3

Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6)

Quarter-finals: 2-1 vs Porto

Round of 16: 3-0 vs Atlético

Group E: winners

Campaign so far

An almost flawless group stage, founded on a solid defence and the record-breaking Edouard Mendy in goal, set Chelsea on their way to the last four. They were seldom threatened by the much-vaunted Atlético in the round of 16, and backed that up with a job well done against Porto.

Key player

Mason Mount initially became a regular fixture under Frank Lampard, but the England player's game has gone up a level since Thomas Tuchel arrived. He opened his UEFA Champions League account in the first leg against Porto, and is contributing plenty more besides on the biggest stage.

Who's in charge?

Appointed in January, new Blues boss Tuchel steered Paris to the UEFA Champions League final last season, as well as back-to-back Ligue 1 titles in 2019 and 2020. Before moving to France, he had success in Germany, leading Dortmund to cup glory in 2017.

Why they can win it

Still beaten only twice since Tuchel took charge, Chelsea really are starting to gel under their German coach. If the front players can continue their progress of the past few months, there is nothing – and no one – for Chelsea to fear. They changed manager mid-season when they won this trophy in 2012 – who's to say lightning won't strike twice?

Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

UEFA ranking: 7

European Cup best: runners-up (2020)

Last season: final (L vs Bayern)

Watch Mbappé's two goals against Bayern

This season

Record: W6 D1 L3 F20 A10

Top scorers: Neymar, Kylian Mbappé (6)

Quarter-finals: 3-3 vs Bayern (Paris win on away goals)

Round of 16: 5-2 vs Barcelona

Group H: winners

Campaign so far

Call it a season of extremes – hot and cold, highs and lows – but Paris have always delivered when it mattered. Beaten twice in their opening three games, the French champions pulled up their socks to win their group, changed their coach and have raised the bar with stunning, ruthless wins away to Barcelona and Bayern.

Key player

Second fiddle to Neymar in previous campaigns, Kylian Mbappé has seized the spotlight as he continues to fulfil his potential. The France striker did not get off the mark until Matchday 6, but since then the goals have flowed. Three at Barcelona, two in Munich – tie-winning contributions from a player whose pace, power and finishing take the breath away.

Who's in charge?

Mauricio Pochettino ended a 13-month coaching hiatus when he took the Paris reins in January. The 49-year-old Argentinian reached the UEFA Champions League final with Tottenham in 2019 but departed before the close of the calendar year – the same fate as befell previous Paris boss Tuchel in 2020.

Why they can win it

Any team that can win 4-1 at Barcelona and humble Bayern deserves to be feared. Paris sawed through their psychological chains last season and their magnificent victories in Catalonia and Munich underlined their brutal attacking strength. With Neymar as orchestrator, Mbappé devastating defences and Keylor Navas performing heroics at the other end, anything is possible.

Chris Burke, Paris reporter