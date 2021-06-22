Prishtina, Escaldes into Champions League preliminary round final

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season began on Tuesday when Prishtina and Inter Club d'Escaldes won the preliminary round semi-finals in Albania.

The champions of Kosovo and Andorra now face off in Friday's final in Elbasan. The winners progress to face Ferencváros in the first qualifying round on 6/7 and 13/14 July, when qualifying returns to a two-legged format.



Preliminary round

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)



Folgore will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Flora Tallinn or Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)



HB will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between HJK Helsinki or Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina vs Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)



The beaten finalists will face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

First qualifying round ties (6/7 & 13/14 July)

First legs:

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki vs Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn vs Hibernians

Ferencváros vs Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes

Žalgiris Vilnius vs Linfield Fola Esch vs Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija vs Mura

CFR Cluj vs Borac Banja Luka

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets 1945 vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty

Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö vs Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (the losers of Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path:

Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia

Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys

Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians

Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol

Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi

Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda

Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka

Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica

Ferencváros / Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield

Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets 1945 / Shakhtyor Soligorsk



Defeated teams transfer to UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

League path:

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha

Celtic vs Midtjylland

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray



Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.