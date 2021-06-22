UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Prishtina, Escaldes into Champions League preliminary round final

Tuesday 22 June 2021

Prishtina and Inter Club d'Escaldes won Tuesday's preliminary round semi-finals and face off on Friday.

The new season begins on Tuesday
The new season begins on Tuesday UEFA via Getty Images

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season began on Tuesday when Prishtina and Inter Club d'Escaldes won the preliminary round semi-finals in Albania.

The champions of Kosovo and Andorra now face off in Friday's final in Elbasan. The winners progress to face Ferencváros in the first qualifying round on 6/7 and 13/14 July, when qualifying returns to a two-legged format. 

Qualifying fixtures


Preliminary round

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina vs Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

Full season calendar

First qualifying round ties (6/7 & 13/14 July)

First legs:

Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki vs Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn vs Hibernians 
Ferencváros vs Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Linfield Fola Esch vs Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija vs Mura 
CFR Cluj vs Borac Banja Luka 

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt vs Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava vs Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1945 vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa vs Kairat Almaty 
Teuta vs Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö vs Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb vs Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads vs Alashkert

Second qualifying round ties (20/21 & 27/28 July)

  • Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.

Champions path:

Dinamo Zagreb / Valur vs Omonoia
Slovan Bratislava / Shamrock Rovers vs Young Boys
Bodø/Glimt / Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn / Hibernians
Connah's Quay Nomads / Alashkert FC vs Teuta / Sheriff Tiraspol
Olympiacos vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Neftçi
Maccabi Haifa / Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Fola Esch / Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj / Borac Banja Luka
Malmö / Riga FC vs HJK Helsinki / Budućnost Podgorica
Ferencváros / Prishtina / Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Žalgiris Vilnius / Linfield
Shkëndija / Mura vs Ludogorets 1945 / Shakhtyor Soligorsk

  • Defeated teams transfer to UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

League path:

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round.

The draw results are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmations from UEFA

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

