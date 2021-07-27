Champions League qualifying: how it stands, what's next

Dinamo Zagreb, Malmö, Ferencváros and Legia Warszawa have all guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA's three club competitions after winning their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round ties on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, PSV Eindhoven and Crvena zvezda are among the sides well set to join the quartet in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round but a third former European Cup winner, Celtic, still have plenty of work to do.

Second qualifying round fixtures

Second legs (champions path)

Tuesday 27 July

Omonoia 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (0-3)

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Malmö (3-4)

Flora Tallinn 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 1-3)

Žalgiris Vilnius 1-3 Ferencváros (1-5)

Ludogorets vs Mura is goalless Getty Images

Wednesday 28 July

Neftçi vs Olympiacos (0-1)

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert (1-0)

CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps (2-1)

Ludogorets vs Mura (0-0)

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava (0-0)

Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty (1-2)

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.

Second legs (league path)

Wednesday 28 July

Midtjylland vs Celtic (1-1)

Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven (1-5)

Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien (1-2)

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the league path transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round.

First legs (league path)

Tuesday 20 July

Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha

Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland



Wednesday 21 July

PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Galatasaray

First legs (champions path)

Tuesday 20 July

Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj

Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius

Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia



UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets Getty Images

Wednesday 21 July

Kairat Almaty 2-1 Crvena zvezda

Malmö 2-1 HJK Helsinki

Mura 0-0 Ludogorets

Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys

Olympiacos 1-0 Neftçi

Legia Warszawa 2-1 Flora Tallinn



Third qualifying round ties (3/4 & 10 August)

League path

PSV Eindhoven / Galatasaray vs Celtic / Midtjylland

Spartak Moskva vs Benfica

Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco vs Rapid Wien / Sparta Praha

Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Champions path

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warszawa

Lincoln Red Imps / CFR Cluj vs Slovan Bratislava / Young Boys

Olympiacos / Neftçi vs Mura / Ludogorets

Kairat Almaty / Crvena zvezda vs Alashkert / Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö vs Rangers

Ferencváros vs Slavia Praha

Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.



COMPLETED ROUNDS

First qualifying round

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt Getty Images

Wednesday 14 July

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)

Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)

Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)

Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July

Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)

Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)

Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)

Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)

Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)

Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)

Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)

Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)

Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)

Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield Getty Images

Wednesday 7 July

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi

Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa

Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers

Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty

Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol

Malmö 1-0 Riga FC

Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur

Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

Tuesday 6 July

HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica

Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians

Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina

Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield

Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Shkëndija 0-1 Mura

CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina won the preliminary round UEFA via Getty Images

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June



Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

Folgore will face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

HB will face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.