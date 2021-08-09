Lionel Messi: up close and personal

My first interview with Leo Messi, back in late summer of 2006, was partly about a fierce outburst of emotions and his burning desire to win more Champions League titles. Sound familiar?

We were in a converted Barcelona warehouse, behind a makeshift curtain. Nobody was tapping their watch for us to hurry up and finish. No queue to speak to him. Ah, the old days.

Back then he was talking about the rush of fury he had after Barcelona's 2006 Champions League final triumph over Arsenal in Paris, his 'calentón' (hot-headed explosion).

Even aged 18 he'd been an architect of that Blaugrana Champions League campaign. But his long haul back from a hamstring injury didn't quite convince coach Frank Rijkaard to put him in match squad.

When Juliano Belletti's late winner sparked the on-pitch celebrations, Messi's 'calentón' meant he refused to join his team mates on the pitch as they alternated between lofting and hugging the famous trophy.

"It was a mistake, one I’ve learned from. A momentary rush of emotion … God willing, I'll be back in the final and have the chance to win that trophy again," Messi told me.

Well reader, he remains married to that concept to this day.

Even after lighting up the tournament again and again.

Remember the assist for Andrés Iniesta's winer in the 2009 semi-final at Stamford Bridge? Everyone remembers the goal but it was Messi's pass.

And that header in the subsequent final in Rome? An Argentinian bantam between the heavyweight giants of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidić, looping the ball over the tall, long-limbed Edwin van der Sar.

Messi's greatest ever goal, I'd argue, came en route to the 2011 Wembley final when he beat half the Real Madrid team and scored past Iker Casillas.

I have had to expand my vocabulary over 17 years reporting on Lionel Andrés Messi; it has been unbridled pleasure. A privilege.

I've interviewed him in corridors, at an F1 racetrack, while waiting to provide a sample for doping-control and on bar stools when he was fuming at something which happened directly before our chat. To quote Vinny Jones: It’s been emotional.

Admirably, Messi hasn't really changed in the 15 years between our first chat and Sunday's adios press conference. He is still highly emotional. Still obsessed with winning the Champions League. Still determined to rack up as many more elite trophies as feasible before he retires.

Which is why everyone, except perhaps Barça’s most staunch fans, shouldn't be too sad. Wherever he goes next, he'll light up their quest for the 'Cup with the big ears'. It's guaranteed

I'll be glued to every second of it. And you should be too.