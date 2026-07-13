Lionel Messi: What records does he hold?

One of only three players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Lionel Messi called an end to his time in European club football when he left Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami in 2023.

Check out his collection of records, milestones and unique achievements.

How many Champions League titles did Messi win?

Messi won the UEFA Champions League three times – in 2009, 2011 and 2015 (all with Barcelona). He was also a regular for the Spanish club when they won the trophy in 2006 but was not part of their squad for the final.

What club records does Messi hold?

Watch all Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

Messi reached 700 goals at club level in Paris' 3-0 win against Marseille on 26 February 2023. Having made his senior competitive debut for Barcelona just past his 17th birthday, he has since rewritten the record books in the Champions League and La Liga. Messi is also second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time lists for top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 132, Ronaldo 145) and top Champions League/European Cup scorers (129 compared with Ronaldo's 140).

What are Messi's Champions League records?

What are Messi's La Liga records?

Most La Liga goals: 474

Most La Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most La Liga hat-tricks: 36

Most La Liga titles won by foreign player: 10

Most Pichichi (top scorer) awards: 8

Most matches won by a player: 383



Longest goalscoring streak: 21 consecutive matches (2012/13)



What individual honour records does Messi hold?

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 8

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

What other club records does Messi hold?

Most goals in calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including goals for Argentina)

Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi's 2022/23 Champions League goals and assists

What international records does Messi hold?

As well as lighting up the club game, Messi has thrived on the international stage, sealing his status as an Argentina legend comparable to Diego Maradona when he captained his nation to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022. He weighed in with two goals against France in the final and also converted his spot kick in the shoot-out as the Albiceleste triumphed on penalties.

Since making his debut in 2005 aged 18 following his starring role in Argentina's FIFA U-20 World Cup win, Messi has won caps for 22 years running and scored in each of the last 21 (up to and including 2026). He also skippered his country to victory at the 2021 and 2024 Copa Américas, and ﻿Finalissima 2022, and is one of just three players to have registered 100 men's international goals.

Most Argentina caps: 205

Most Argentina goals: 125

Most caps for South American nation: 205

Most goals for South American nation: 125

Youngest Argentinian to score at a World Cup: 18 years 357 days

Oldest Argentinian to score at a World Cup: 39 years 13 days

First player to score in five different World Cup tournaments for Argentina



Most individual World Cup appearances: 32

Most World Cup match wins: 22

Most World Cup goals: 21

Longest World Cup finals' goalscoring streak: 9 matches



Most World Cup Golden Balls: 2



Only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

Finalissima highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina

*Stats up to 13/07/2026