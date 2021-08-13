Champions League positional award nominees announced

Winners Chelsea and runners-up Manchester City dominate the positional award shortlists for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season.

Five Chelsea players make the cut, while three Man. City men take the Premier League contingent to eight. Real Madrid, Dortmund, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain are also represented.

Positional award nominees for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League

Defender of the Season nominees

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)



Forwards: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

What are these awards? These accolades were introduced in 2016/17 to recognise the season's best player in each position in Europe's premier club competition. This year's winners will be named – along with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and UEFA Women's Player of the Year – during the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday 26 August. The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

Player rankings (4 to 10)

Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Goalkeepers

4 Keylor Navas (Paris) – 50 points

5 Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 36 points

6 Jan Oblak (Atlético) – 35 points

7 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, now at Paris) – 20 points

8 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 13 points

9 Agustín Marchesín (Porto) – 4 points

= Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 4 points

Defenders

4 Marquinhos (Paris) – 78 points

5 Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 59 points

6 Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 35 points

7 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) – 18 points

8 John Stones (Man. City) – 15 points

9 David Alaba (Bayern, now at Real Madrid) – 14 points

= Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – 14 points

Midfielder of the Season nominees

Midfielders

4 Ilkay Gündogan (Man. City) – 15 points

= Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 15 points

6 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 9 points

= Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points

8 Pedri (Barcelona) – 6 points

9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool, now at Paris) – 5 points

= Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 5 points



Forwards

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now at Paris) – 76 points

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 70 points

6 Neymar (Paris) – 23 points

7 Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 16 points

= Raheem Sterling (Man. City) – 16 points

9 Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 6 points

= Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 6 points

Forward of the Season nominees

How the players were shortlisted

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The three players who got the most points in each category made up the final shortlist.