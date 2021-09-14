Tuesday round-up: Young Boys and Bayern shine

There was no shortage of drama and intrigue as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage started with a bang. Young Boys, Bayern and holders Chelsea were among the teams earning eye-catching victories.

Group E

Group E

Julian Nagelsmann's side served notice that they will again be a threat this season with a commanding performance at the Camp Nou. Thomas Müller's deflected goal on 34 minutes put Bayern in front before Robert Lewandowski's predatory instincts secured the points, twice profiting from rebounds off the post.

Key stat: Lewandowski has won his last 17 UEFA Champions League games, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

The visitors had to settle for a goalless draw despite dominating for long spells. Home goalkeeper Denys Boyko thwarted Roman Yaremchuk, Alejandro Grimaldo and Rafa Silva as the Eagles pressed for a winner, but it was Dynamo who almost snatched victory at the death. Mykola Shaparenko's stoppage-time volley sparked wild scenes only for an offside in the build-up to cut short their celebrations.

Key stat: Benfica failed to score for the first time in ten group stage games in this competition.

Group F

Highlights: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United

Jordan Siebatcheu capitalised on Jesse Lingard's wayward 95th-minute back pass to give the Swiss side a dramatic triumph in Berne. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's charges were in control following Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal, but a red card for Aaron Wan-Bissaka turned the tide. Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu prodded David Wagner's men level and their late siege was rewarded when substitute Siebatcheu pounced with seconds remaining.

Key stat: Ronaldo moved level with Iker Casillas (177) at the top of the all-time list for most Champions League appearances.

Highlights: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

A stunning late save by Juan Musso denied ten-man Villarreal victory. Atalanta started well and went ahead via Remo Freuler, before Manu Trigueros levelled. Substitute Arnaut Danjuma then put the hosts in front, but Robin Gosens restored parity and they were reduced to ten men when Francis Coquelin was sent off. Even so, Villarreal almost won it at the end, only for Musso to rebuff Gerard Moreno, having also kept him out from point-blank range in the first half.

Key stat: Villarreal have now won only one of their last 14 UEFA Champions League matches.

Group G

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg

In an extraordinary first period, the visitors were awarded three penalties, all won by Karim Adeyemi, who dragged the first wide before Luka Sučić slotted in the second. After Sučić had sent Salzburg's third kick against the post, Sevilla equalised three minutes before the interval through Ivan Rakitić – inevitably from the spot. The home side lost Youssef En-Nesyri to a red card early in the second half but stood firm for a point.

Key stat: This was the first UEFA Champions League match in which four penalties were awarded.

Highlights: LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg

The French champions were held by Wolfsburg in a tight affair. Burak Yılmaz and Jonathan David came close to beating Koen Casteels but the Belgian goalkeeper, as well as the visiting defence, were resilient even after John Brooks had been dismissed in the 63rd minute.

Key stat: LOSC have not won a UEFA Champions League group game since November 2012.

Group H

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit

Romelu Lukaku opened his UEFA Champions League account for Chelsea as the title holders got their defence off to a winning start. The Belgian made it three goals in two home matches since rejoining Chelsea with an emphatic header, converting César Azpilicueta's teasing delivery midway through the second half.

Key stat: Lukaku (three goals) is now the leading scorer in Chelsea matches at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

Highlights: Malmö 0-3 Juventus

Paulo Dybala converted a penalty and Álvaro Morata added an alert finish as Juventus struck twice in two minutes before the break to embellish an opening win against spirited Malmö. Alex Sandro had put the visitors ahead after 23 minutes, pouncing to nod in from close range.

Key stat: Malmö failed to win for the first time in five home matches in European competition this season.

