Wednesday round-up: Benfica rampant, Ronaldo hits late winner

Group E

Highlights: Bayern 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a Champions League match for the 19th time – his first a penalty – as Bayern were rewarded for their dominant performance with a comfortable win. The German champions added three more goals after the break through ferocious finishes from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané, before Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the victory.

Key stat: Bayern have now scored at least three goals in each of their last nine competitive matches – including 31 in six games at home – and have scored in 81 games in a row in all competitions.

Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

The Portuguese side beat Barça for the first time since the sides' first meeting in the 1961 European Cup final, having made an excellent start when Darwin Nuñez fired in before three minutes had elapsed. The visitors pressed for an equaliser, Luuk de Jong passing up two presentable chances, but always looked vulnerable at the back. Nuñez hit the post before Rafa Silva reacted smartly to steer in the second and Nuñez later slotted in from the spot, Barça's woes compounded by Eric García's late red card.

Key stat: Nuñez's first goal was Benfica's first against Barcelona in 426 minutes, and their first ever against the Spanish side in Lisbon.

Group F

Highlights: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

Gian Piero Gasperini's charges had to be patient as they picked up their first win in the section at the second time of asking. Matteo Pessina spurned a fine chance late in the first half but made amends when he prodded in Duván Zapata's 68th-minute cross to finally end the resistance of the dogged Swiss visitors and sent La Dea top of the group.

Key stat: Atalanta lost their first three group stage matches in 2019/20 – their debut season. Since then, their group stage record is: W6 D4 L1.

Highlights: Man. United 2-1 Villarreal

Ronaldo marked his record 178th UEFA Champions League appearance with the late winner. The visitors had the better of the first half and David de Gea produced a string of fine saves to deny Arnaut Danjuma, Paco Alcácer and Yeremi Pino, before Alcácer did grab the opener, touching home Danjuma's cross. United soon levelled when Alex Telles v﻿olleyed in Bruno Fernandes' clever free-kick to notch his first goal for the club, but they looked to be heading for a point until Ronaldo pounced deep into added time to secure their first win in the group.

Key stat: Alcácer's goal was the first in 413 minutes of UEFA Champions League football between these two clubs.

Group G

Highlights: Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Ivan Rakitić scored his second penalty of the campaign and Alejandro Gómez curled a shot against a post late on as Sevilla narrowly missed out on a comeback win against Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen placed a precise half-volley beyond Yassine Bounou to give Die Wölfe the lead, and the goalkeeper then thwarted Wout Weghorst from a one-on-one chance – but Sevilla would not be denied.

Key stat: Steffen scored his second Champions League goal five years after his first, having registered on his competition debut for Basel against Ludogorets in September 2016.

The hosts continued their run of Champions League penalties to take all three points against LOSC. The Austrian side were awarded three spot kicks against Sevilla in their opening game – though they only converted one – and one in each half from Karim Adeyemi proved good enough for the win at home here. Burak Yılmaz gave the French champions hope with a free-kick, but they could not prise an equaliser.

Key stat: Aged 36 years and 76 days, Burak Yılmaz became the oldest Turkish goalscorer in the competition (group stage to final).

Group H

Highlights: Zenit 4-0 Malmö

Zenit secured their first Champions League win in nine outings thanks to an emphatic success against Malmö. Claudinho converted from close range after nine minutes and the Russian hopefuls doubled their advantage just after the break thanks to Daler Kuzyaev's powerful header. Visiting centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic was dismissed for denying a goalscoring opportunity before Aleksei Sutormin and Wendel completed a handsome victory.

Key stat: This was Zenit's biggest ever victory in the Champions League (group stage to final).

Highlights: Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Federico Chiesa's goal ten seconds into the second half earned the Bianconeri a hard-fought win. The holders dominated for large swathes in Turin but struggled to fashion chances and always looked susceptible on the break. The electric Chiesa duly struck after the restart, and Federico Bernardeschi squandered a golden chance to add to the scoring on a frustrating night for Chelsea.

Key stat: Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 group stage matches.

