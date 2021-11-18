Kylian Mbappé approaches 50th UEFA Champions League appearance: how do his stats compare to Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé can make his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance when his side visit Manchester City on Matchday 5.

If he features next time out, Mbappé will reach 50 appearances (group stage to final) at the age of 22 years and 339 days. How do Mbappé's stats compare to those of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the equivalent stages in their careers?

The stats (group stage to final)

Goals after 50 UEFA Champions League appearances

Kylian Mbappé: (28)

Robert Lewandowski: 31

Lionel Messi: 31

Cristiano Ronaldo: 13

Debut First goal First hat-trick 50th game Goals in first 50 games Kylian Mbappé Monaco 1-1 Leverkusen (27/09/2016)

17 years 282 days Fourth game

Manchester City 5-3 Monaco (21/02/2017)

18 years 63 days

27th game

Club Brugge 0-5 Paris (22/10/2019)

20 years 285 days TBC (28) Robert Lewandowski Dortmund 1-1 Arsenal (13/09/2011)

23 years 23 days Third game

Olympiacos 3-1 Dortmund (19/10/2011)

23 years 59 days

17th game

Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid (24/04/2013)

24 years 246 days Benfica 2-2 Bayern (13/04/2016)

27 years 236 days 31 Lionel Messi Shakhtar 2-0 Barcelona (07/12/2004)

17 years 166 days Fifth game

Barcelona 5-0 Panathinaikos (02/11/2005)

18 years 131 days 42nd game

Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal (06/04/2010)

22 years 290 days Barcelona 2-0 Rubin (07/12/2010)

23 years 166 days 31 Cristiano Ronaldo Stuttgart 2-1 Manchester United (01/10/2003)

18 years 238 days 28th game

Manchester United 7-1 Roma (10/04/2007)

22 years 64 days 83rd game

Ajax 1-4 Real Madrid (03/10/2012)

27 years 241 days Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal (29/04/2009)

24 years 83 days 13

Key points

Mbappé becomes youngest to 25 Champions League goals

• Mbappé made his UEFA Champions League debut for Monaco aged 17 years 282 days in a 2016 game against Leverkusen, but his first appearance in Europe was in the Europa League against Tottenham on 10 December 2015, ten days before his 17th birthday.

• Mbappé scored his first goal in the competition in his fourth appearance, so earlier in his UEFA Champions League career than Messi or Ronaldo, and got his first UEFA Champions League treble at a considerably younger age than both of those players.

• Lewandowski scored his first goal and his first hat-trick earlier in his UEFA Champions League career than Mbappé, Messi or Ronaldo, but the Bayern striker was a more mature player than any of his peers when he reached those milestones. The Polish international had already played 24 UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League games for Lech Poznań and Borussia Dortmund, scoring seven goals in the process, before he made his UEFA Champions League debut.

Watch Mbappé Champions League goals

• Ronaldo started playing in the UEFA Champions League at a similar age to Mbappé and Messi but did not start to register in his first 27 games, group stage to final (though he did find the target against Debrecen in a 2005/06 qualifier). He was transformed from a winger into an out-and-out goalscorer in the latter part of his spell at United.

• Lewandowski, Messi and Ronaldo all became more efficient scorers after their first 50 UEFA Champions League games. Lewandowski has scored 81 goals in his 100 games in the competition, hitting exactly 50 in his second 50 appearances. Messi's 102 games since his 50th appearance have brought him 92 goals, while Ronaldo has hit 125 in his 130 post-50 matches.

What had the big stars won by they time they made their 50th UEFA Champions League appearances?

Robert Lewandowski: 4 domestic titles, 2 domestic cups

Lionel Messi: 4 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 2 UEFA Champions Leagues, 1 FIFA Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 FIFA Ballon d’Or﻿

(Kylian Mbappé: 4 domestic titles, 4 domestic cups, 1 FIFA World Cup, 1 UEFA Nations League)

Who are the youngest players to reach 50 UEFA Champions League games?

Casillas career highlights

22 years 155 days: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid – 20 May 1981, 50th appearance vs Partizan, 22 October 2003)

22 years 331 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal – b. 4 May 1987, 50th appearance vs Standard Liège, 31 March 2010)

Last updated: 18 November 2021