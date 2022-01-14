Club World Cup: Champions League winners Chelsea look to become eighth European winners

UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea are this year set to make their second FIFA Club World Cup appearance. Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to become the eighth different European winners of the competition and the ninth in a row.

How did Chelsea qualify for the Club World Cup? Kai Havertz scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season's final to be crowned European champions for the second time. The UEFA Champions League holders join their counterparts from Asia, Africa, North and Central America and the Caribbean﻿ and South America, as well as a side nominated by the Oceania confederation and the ﻿national champions of the host nation, the United Arab Emirates, at the Club World Cup.

Who’s playing in the 2022 Club World Cup?

The Blues' opponents will be determined by the results of earlier rounds of action, with Palmeiras of Brazil the only other club assured of a semi-final berth. Al Jazira Club (UAE), Pirae (Tahiti), Al Ahly (Egypt), Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) are also involved.

When and where is the Club World Cup?

This year’s tournament is taking place in Abu Dhabi and runs from 3 to 12 February. Chelsea open their campaign on Wednesday 9 February.

Who has won the Club World Cup?

Real Madrid 4 (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Bayern München 2 (2013, 2021)

Corinthians 2 (2000, 2012)

AC Milan 1 (2007)

Internacional 1 (2006)

Internazionale Milano 1 (2010)

Liverpool 1 (2019)

Manchester United 1 (2008)

São Paulo 1 (2005)

Which nations' teams are most successful at the Club World Cup?

7: Spain

4: Brazil

2: England, Germany, Italy

Who has won the most overall world club titles?*

Real Madrid 7 (1960, 1998, 2002; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

AC Milan 4 (1969, 1989, 1990; 2007)

Bayern München 4 (1976, 2001; 2013, 2021)

Barcelona 3 (2009, 2011, 2015)

Boca Juniors 3 (1977, 2000, 2003)

Internazionale Milano 3 (1964, 1965; 2010)

Nacional 3 (1971, 1980, 1988)

Peñarol 3 (1961, 1966, 1982)

São Paulo 3 (1992, 1993; 2005)

*European/South American Cup plus FIFA Club World Cup

European sides' Club World Cup scorers

7: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)

6: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

5: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luis Suárez (Barcelona)

3: Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

2: Adriano (Barcelona), Peter Crouch (Liverpool), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Quinton Fortune (Manchester United), Raúl González (Real Madrid), Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Pedro Rodríguez (Barcelona), own goals

1: Jonathan Biabiany (Internazionale), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Nicky Butt (Manchester United), Dante (Bayern München), Deco (Barcelona), Samuel Eto'o (Internazionale), Cesc Fàbregas (Barcelona), Darren Fletcher (Manchester United), Geremi (Real Madrid), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Mario Götze (Bayern München), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Barcelona), Xavi Hernández (Barcelona), Fernando Hierro (Real Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Kaká (AC Milan), Naby Keïta (Liverpool), Seydou Keita (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid), Mario Mandžukić (Bayern München), Rafael Márquez (Barcelona), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Maxwell (Barcelona), Diego Milito (Internazionale), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Alessandro Nesta (AC Milan), Goran Pandev (Internazionale), Franck Ribéry (Bayern München), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern München), Ronaldinho (Barcelona), Sávio (Real Madrid), Clarence Seedorf (AC Milan), Dejan Stanković (Internazionale), Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München), Fernando Torres (Chelsea), Nemanja Vidić (Manchester United), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United), Javier Zanetti (Internazionale)