UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Players with most Champions League titles: Cristiano Ronaldo out on his own on five

Thursday 20 January 2022

Who has won the most UEFA Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with five, but he is still one short of Francisco Gento's all-time European Cup record.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have won the Champions League five times, including four with Real Madrid after opening his account during his first spell with Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have won the Champions League five times, including four with Real Madrid after opening his account during his first spell with Manchester United VI-Images via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have won five UEFA Champions League titles, having first lifted the trophy with Manchester United in 2008 before adding further triumphs with Real Madrid in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

There are a number of other players involved in Madrid's recent successes on four titles, with Andrés Iniesta and Clarence Seedorf – the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs – also one adrift of Ronaldo.

Players with most Champions League titles

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
4 Isco (Real Madrid)
4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)

Six other players have four UEFA Champions League titles to their name but took part in only three finals:

Casemiro: 2014*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Toni Kroos: 2013*, 2016, 2017, 2018 (Bayern, Real Madrid)
Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)
Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Manchester United, Barcelona)
Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)
Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

*Did not play in the final

Mateo Kovačić and Nacho have also been part of four UEFA Champions League-winning squads but appeared in only one final apiece.

Most Champions League final goals

Watch all four of Ronaldo's Champions League final goals
Watch all four of Ronaldo's Champions League final goals

Ronaldo's tally of four Champions League final goals also puts him out on his own. The Portugal forward's first showpiece effort was for United against Chelsea in 2008, and he also found the net – in the final minute of added time – against Atlético in 2014. Ronaldo added two further goals against Juventus in Cardiff in 2017.

He remains some way of adrift, however, of the joint all-time record of seven European Cup final goals held by fellow Real Madrid luminaries Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás.

Players with most European Cup final wins (all time)

6 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
5 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
5 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
5 José María Zárraga (Real Madrid)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 20 January 2022

Related Items

All-time top scorers
Live

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, but the race for third is hotting up.
All-time Champions League most appearances
Live

All-time Champions League most appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a record 181 UEFA Champions League appearances.
Top UEFA club scorers
Live

Top UEFA club scorers

How many of the 20 players to have hit 50+ goals can you name?
Ronaldo's UEFA record collection
Live

Ronaldo's UEFA record collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed an unrivalled collection of UEFA competition records.
Ronaldo's favourite opponents
Live

Ronaldo's favourite opponents

Which teams bring the best out of the all-time top scorer in UEFA's club competitions?
Final records and statistics
Live

Final records and statistics

We open the final record book for the lowdown on all the milestones.
All-time top scorers
Live

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, but the race for third is hotting up.