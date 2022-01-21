Atlético v Manchester United Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Atlético and Manchester United meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.

Where: Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)

Who: Group B runners-up Atlético vs Group F winners Man. United

Where to watch the game on TV

What do you need to know?

All Atlético's group stage goals

These European heavyweights' only previous meeting came in the 1991/92 European Cup Winners' Cup, Alex Ferguson's side never recovering after losing the first leg 3-0 in Madrid. Under Ralf Rangnick, they will look to avoid a similar blow as they visit Diego Simeone's side. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in ten European meetings with Atlético.

Possible line-ups

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Correa

Man. United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Form guide

Atlético

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): LLDWWLLL ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Man. United

Since Matchday 6: WDWLWDW

Where they stand: 7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

