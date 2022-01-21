Benfica vs Ajax Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Benfica and Ajax meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 23 February.

Benfica vs Ajax at a glance When: Wednesday 23 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 15 March)

Who: Group E runners-up Benfica vs Group C winners Ajax

What do you need to know?

2018 highlights: Benfica 1-1 Ajax

Two-time European champions Benfica are taking on four-time holders Ajax for a quarter-final place. The sides last met in the 2018/19 group stage, drawing 1-1 in Lisbon after Ajax won the Amsterdam leg 1-0. The Dutch side also eliminated the Eagles in the quarter-finals en route to the 1969 European Cup final, and the semi-finals as they went on to win the 1972 edition.

Possible line-ups

Benfica: to follow

Ajax: Pasveer; Blind, Martínez, Timber, Mazraoui; Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Tadić, Brobbey, Antony

Form guide

Benfica

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLWWW

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals

Ajax

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Squad changes

