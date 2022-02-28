Liverpool vs Inter Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Liverpool and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 8 March.

Liverpool vs Inter at a glance When: Tuesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Liverpool lead 2-0 after the first leg

Where to watch Liverpool vs Inter on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Inter 0-2 Liverpool

A masterclass in how to win away from home in Europe or a fortunate victory which could so easily have been reversed? Liverpool rode their luck for long periods in Milan – not least when Hakan Çalhanoğlu struck the bar – but were always likely to carry a threat at some stage. Substitute Roberto Firmino duly delivered with a cute header before Mohamed Salah added a late second.

First leg starting line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Martínez

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Liverpool

Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): DWW

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, ﻿FA Cup 5th round, League Cup winners

Inter

Since first leg: DL

Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

To follow