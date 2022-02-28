Liverpool vs Inter Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Liverpool and Inter.
Article top media content
Article body
Liverpool and Inter meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 8 March.
Liverpool vs Inter at a glance
When: Tuesday 8 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Liverpool lead 2-0 after the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Liverpool vs Inter on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
A masterclass in how to win away from home in Europe or a fortunate victory which could so easily have been reversed? Liverpool rode their luck for long periods in Milan – not least when Hakan Çalhanoğlu struck the bar – but were always likely to carry a threat at some stage. Substitute Roberto Firmino duly delivered with a cute header before Mohamed Salah added a late second.
First leg starting line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Martínez
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Liverpool
Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): DWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup 5th round, League Cup winners
Inter
Since first leg: DL
Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
To follow