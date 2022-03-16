UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League starting line-ups

Wednesday 16 March 2022

UEFA.com keeps track of the round of 16 second-leg starting XIs.

João Félix helped Atlético knock out Manchester United
João Félix helped Atlético knock out Manchester United Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs as well as keeping track of the confirmed starting XIs. Here's how the teams lined up for the most recent games.

Starting line-ups: Wednesday 16 March

LOSC vs Chelsea

LOSC: Jardim; Fonte, Botman, Tiago Djaló; Zeki Çelik, André, Xeka, Bamba, Gudmundsson; Burak Yılmaz, David

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Pulišić

Juventus vs Villarreal

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahović

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo; Pino, Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma

Starting line-ups: Tuesday 15 March

Ajax vs Benfica

Highlights: Ajax 0-1 Benfica
Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Edson Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Everton, Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nuñez, Gonçalo Ramos

Manchester United vs Atlético

United: De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann

