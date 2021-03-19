UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The draw took place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)



Champions League semi-final draw

Bayern / Paris vs Man. City / Dortmund

Real Madrid / Liverpool vs Porto / Chelsea

How did the draw work?

Meet the last eight

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed. A draw was also made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons (winners of semi-final 1).



There were no seedings or country protection.

When do ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 6/7 April

Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 27/28 April

Second legs: 4/5 May

Final

Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)