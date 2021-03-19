UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know
Friday 19 March 2021
When was the draw for the remainder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League? How did it work?
When and where is the draw?
The draw took place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Champions League quarter-final draw
Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)
Champions League semi-final draw
Bayern / Paris vs Man. City / Dortmund
Real Madrid / Liverpool vs Porto / Chelsea
How did the draw work?
There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed. A draw was also made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons (winners of semi-final 1).
There were no seedings or country protection.
When do ties take place?
Quarter-finals
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May
Final
Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)