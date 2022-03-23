Villarreal vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Villarreal and Bayern meet in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 6 April.

Villarreal vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 6 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio de la Cerámica﻿, Villarreal

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 12 April)

What do you need to know?

In the Zone: Bayern's attacking structure

UEFA Europa League holders Villarreal are in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009, sealing their spot courtesy of a stunning 3-0 triumph at Juventus. European football's elite will have noted the performance, but will not have failed to recognise Bayern's 7-1 dismantling of Salzburg, either. Even so,﻿ the German side were outplayed in the away fixture and fortunate to escape with a draw – a source of real hope for Villarreal.

Line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo; Yeremi Pino; Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Misses next match if booked: Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Villarreal

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLW ﻿

Where they stand: 7th in La Liga

Bayern

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDW

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Expert predictions

Villarreal vs Bayern: 2011 highlights

View from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Villarreal are the defending Europa League champions. They have a very experienced coach and team, and have a clearly-defined style of play. Beating Juventus 3-0 is no easy feat. We want to advance, but we will first need to play and win."

Marcos Senna, Villarreal ambassador: "We're facing one of the favourites. The mantra will be to enjoy it and frustrate the opposition as best we can. We'll head into it with a winning mentality, while respecting the opposition as they are a great team, one of the best teams in the world."