Bayern vs Villarreal Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Villarreal.
Bayern and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 12 April.
Bayern vs Villarreal at a glance
When: Tuesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponents: Benfica or Liverpool
Where to watch Bayern vs Villarreal on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Having followed up their stunning 3-0 win at Juventus with back-to-back domestic defeats, Villarreal could have been forgiven for making a slow start. They did quite the opposite, though, Arnaut Danjuma diverting Daniel Parejo's shot beyond Manuel Neuer after just eight minutes. The Yellow Submarine absorbed long periods of Bayern pressure thereafter, but it was Unai Emery's men who went closest to another goal when Gerard Moreno struck the base of a post.
First leg starting line-ups
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, L Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Musiala; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñan; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Bayern
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LWWD
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga,
Villarreal
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WLL
Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "We deserved to lose [the first leg]. We weren't good. In the first half, we lacked power in defence and had too few chances. The second half was a completely wild game. We gave up control because we were desperate to score, but we could have conceded two more."
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "This is historic, but we've been to a quarter-final before; we want a great second leg now. We need to take another step forward, we need to demand still more from ourselves in trying to eliminate them."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.