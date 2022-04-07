Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 12 April.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea at a glance When: Tuesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 3-1)

Semi-final opponents: Man. City or Atlético

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Two words: Karim Benzema. Madrid's wily No9 scored a second successive hat-trick in the competition, including two magnificent first-half headers, to put the 13-time champions firmly in control. The holders had halved their arrears through Kai Havertz, but Benzema seized on an Edouard Mendy lapse soon after half-time to complete his hat-trick and leave the Blues with a mountain to climb in the Spanish capital.

First leg starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Mount, Azpilicueta; Havertz, Pulišić

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek, Rüdiger

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLW

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Chelsea

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WLLW

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

All of Benzema's Champions League goals this season

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We had good control [of the first leg] and were dangerous on the counterattack, but it's only half-time. We have an advantage but on Tuesday it will be another game; they are the winners of the Champions League."

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea coach: "At this kind of level, you cannot play like [the first leg], individually and as a team. With that performance, is it alive? No. If things change, maybe, but we need three goals and how often did this happen?"