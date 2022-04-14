Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Liverpool and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 27 April﻿.

Liverpool vs Villarreal at a glance When: Wednesday 27 April﻿ (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg (second leg 3 May)

What do you need to know?

With Manchester City taking on Real Madrid in the other fixture, the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League semi-finals are both England vs Spain affairs, and Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has history on his side against Villarreal. The German coach was in charge when the sides met in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, a 3-0 second-leg win at Anfield taking the Reds to the final following a 1-0 defeat in Villarreal.

Quarter-final second leg starting line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas; Keïta, Milner, Henderson; Diogo Jota, Firmino, Luis Díaz

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Liverpool

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup winners

Villarreal

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLL﻿

Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "I never take something like this for granted. I’m really, really happy. It’s going to be really, really difficult against Villarreal but it’s the semi-final of the Champions League – if it wasn’t difficult there would be something wrong﻿."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "To achieve something, you have to do important things and beat the favourites. That [round of 16] game against Juventus gave us a lot of confidence. In the semi-finals, we will try to create circumstances so that we have our chances. Liverpool are a great team and Benfica, too. It will be a great semi-final to enjoy﻿."