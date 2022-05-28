Champions League final: Possible line-ups, selection dilemmas, team news, injuries and suspensions

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League final. Our team reporters also consider the two coaches' main selection dilemmas and keep tabs on any potential absences.

Possible starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Out: Origi (thigh)



All Liverpool's goals en route to the Champions League final

Jürgen Klopp's heavy-metal machine is so well-oiled that at least eight of this starting XI normally picks itself – fitness permitting. Thiago Alcántara (muscle) and Fabinho (thigh) are both set to be available after recent injury problems: "It looks good for both of them," said Jürgen Klopp in his pre-final press conference.

Where are the question marks? Perhaps the closest call comes in central defence: Ibrahima Konaté has excelled in Europe this season but it looks to be a coin toss between him and Joël Matip as Virgil van Dijk's partner.

Jordan Henderson is the most likely companion for Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, while up front Luis Díaz looks to have made his way into Klopp's first-choice front three at the expense of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Possible starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr.



All of Real Madrid's goals en route to the final

The Real Madrid XI has been settled and largely unchanged in big games this season, with the experienced midfield trio of Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Casemiro showing age is just a number. David Alaba and Éder Militão look like they have been playing together for years at the back.

One area where Carlo Ancelotti does have a decision to make, however, is in the front three. Two-goal semi-final hero Rodrygo made such an impact from the bench that he is pushing for a starting berth, but the likelihood is that Italian will stick with Federico Valverde, who offers more defensive protection.