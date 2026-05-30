Champions League winners list: Which teams have won the European Cup or Champions League?

The world's ultimate club competition was first introduced as the European Cup in 1955/56, bringing together the best of the best to compete for the coveted trophy. The competition was relaunched ﻿as the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93.

To date, 24 different teams, representing ten different nations, have been crowned European champions with Real Madrid the most successful.

Which team has won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

Real Madrid's name is synonymous with this competition as they have lifted the trophy 15 times – more than double the total of nearest rivals AC Milan – from their 18 appearances in the final.

Los Blancos won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1956 and 1960 – still a record for the most consecutive victories – and are the most recent side to win three in a row after success in the showpieces from 2016–18.

AC Milan are next on the list with seven triumphs, followed by Liverpool and Bayern München, who both have six titles. The most recent members of the illustrious club are Paris Saint-Germain, who first tasted glory in 2025 and added a second title just 12 months later.

15 Real Madrid (18 finals)

7 AC Milan (11)

6 Liverpool (10)

6 Bayern München (11)

5 Barcelona (8)

4 Ajax (6)

3 Inter (7)

3 Manchester United (5)

2 Chelsea (3)

2 Juventus (9)

2 Benfica (7)

2 Nottingham Forest (2)

2 Paris Saint-Germain (3)

2 Porto (2)



1 Borussia Dortmund (3)

1 Celtic (2)

1 Hamburg (2)

1 Marseille (2)

1 Steaua București (2)

1 Aston Villa (1)

1 Crvena Zvezda (1)

1 Feyenoord (1)

1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

1 Manchester City (2)

Full list of winners

Which team has won the most Champions League titles?

Real Madrid hold the record with nine titles in the Champions League era. Incredibly, Los Blancos have lifted the trophy on every occasion they have reached the showpiece since the European Cup was rebranded in 1992.

Their great rivals Barcelona are next on the list, having triumphed in four of their five Champions League finals, while AC Milan and Bayern München captured the famous silverware in half of their six appearances in the decider.

Paris became only the second club to successfully defend a title in the Champions League era, and they join three English clubs – Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United – in completing the list of teams to have won the Champions League on multiple occasions.

The seven one-time winners are made up of clubs from five different countries: Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Portugal and England.

9 Real Madrid (9 finals)

4 Barcelona (5)

3 AC Milan (6)

3 Bayern München (6)

2 Chelsea (3)

2 Liverpool (5)

2 Manchester United (4)

2 Paris Saint-Germain (3)

1 Juventus (6)

1 Ajax (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (3)

1 Inter (3)

1 Marseille (1)

1 Porto (1)

1 Manchester City (2)

Which clubs have won both the European Cup and Champions League?

Ten clubs from six countries have the distinction of winning both the European Cup (pre-1992) and the Champions League (post-1992). Unsurprisingly, these clubs are among the most decorated in their respective countries, having demonstrated their ability to lift silverware across generations at home and on the continent.

The three clubs from Italy – Juventus, Inter and AC Milan – are the top three in the list of all-time Italian title winners, and it is a similar situation with the two clubs in this category from Spain (Real Madrid and Barcelona) and England (Liverpool and Manchester United).

Porto are the only club on this list to have achieved the European Cup and Champions League-winning double where the record holder for league titles in their home country has not (Benfica).

List of winners

Real Madrid

Barcelona

AC Milan

Bayern München

Liverpool

Manchester United

Juventus

Ajax

Inter

Porto

Which nations' clubs have won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

Spain lead the way with 20 European Cup/Champions League victories by their domestic clubs – all of them courtesy of Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (five).

England are second on that list with 15 successes but have the greatest spread of winners of any nation given six different clubs have lifted the trophy: Liverpool (six), Manchester United (three), Chelsea (two), Nottingham Forest (two), Aston Villa (one) and Manchester City (one).

Three clubs make up the contingent for Italy (AC Milan, Inter and Juventus), Germany (Bayern München, Hamburg and Dortmund) and Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV), while two different teams are responsible for the triumphs for Portugal (Benfica and Porto) and France (Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain).

20 Spain ﻿(31 finals)

15 England ﻿(27)

12 Italy ﻿(30)

8 Germany ﻿(19)

6 Netherlands ﻿(8)

4 Portugal ﻿(9)

3 France ﻿(9)

1 Romania ﻿(2)

1 Scotland ﻿(2)

1 Yugoslavia/Serbia ﻿(2)

Which nations' clubs have won the most Champions League titles?

The 13 Champions League titles won by Spanish teams are divided up between just two clubs – Real Madrid (nine) and Barcelona (four) – while England's seven winners have been split between four clubs in Liverpool (two), Manchester United (two), Chelsea (two) and Manchester City.

AC Milan are responsible for three of Italy's five successes with Bayern claiming three of the four by German clubs. France, meanwhile, can boast the first Champions League winners in Marseille (1993) and the most recent two in Paris Saint-Germain (2025, 2026).

13 Spain ﻿(18 finals)

7 England ﻿(17)

5 Italy ﻿(15)

4 Germany ﻿(10)

3 France ﻿(5)

1 Netherlands ﻿(2)

1 Portugal ﻿(1)

N.B.: Two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances