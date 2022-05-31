UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Karim Benzema named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season

Tuesday 31 May 2022

The Real Madrid forward takes the award after topping the scoring charts with 15 goals and driving his team to glory during their run of breath-taking comebacks.

UEFA

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.

The French striker was a talismanic figure for Madrid as he drove them on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009. Not only did Benzema hit double figures for Champions League goals in a single season for the first time in his career, his final tally of 15 earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts.

Remarkably, a joint-record ten of those goals came in the knockout stage, beginning with a decisive late hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

All of Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

He followed up with another treble away to Chelsea and then buried the extra-time winner to oust the holders in Spain, before a trio of goals against Manchester City in the semi-finals – including the extra-time penalty that capped a jaw-dropping comeback.

Although Benzema did not add to his haul in the final, he now stands joint third with Robert Lewandowski in the all-time European Cup goals table. "He gets better every day, like wine," his coach Carlo Ancelotti explained last month. "Every day he becomes an even better leader, and feels more how important he is for the team and for the club. We are really happy and lucky to have him."

Karim Benzema's 2021/22 Champions League stats

Appearances: 12
Goals: 15
Assists: 1
Distance covered: 10.13km per match
Top speed: 32km/h

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 31 May 2022

Selected for you

Official Team of the Season
Live 31/05/2022

Official Team of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its all-star XI for 2021/22.
Top ten goals of the season
Live 31/05/2022

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals – now vote for your favourite!
Where the final was won and lost
Live 28/05/2022

Where the final was won and lost

UEFA.com's team reporters join players and coaches in giving their final assessment.