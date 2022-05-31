UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Vinícius Júnior named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season

Tuesday 31 May 2022

The 21-year-old Brazilian caught the eye of UEFA's Technical Observer panel this term after six assists and four goals, including Real Madrid's winner in the final.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old Brazil winger capped a breakthrough season with the only goal against Liverpool in the Stade de France final, burying Federico Valverde's cross-shot at the far post in the 59th minute. It was his fourth strike of the Champions League campaign, to go with six assists – a figure bettered only by Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

The bulk of those assists set up goals for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season Karim Benzema, as the duo forged an effective partnership.

Vinícius Júnior: All his goals and assists this season

While Benzema provided power and predatory instincts, Vinícius Júnior shone with his pace, quick feet and creative flair, best highlighted by his sensational solo goal in the 5-0 group stage win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

"The toughest thing in football is to score," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the final in Paris. "You need to take your time, be cold-blooded, and that's what Vinícius has done over the course of this season. Today, he put the cherry on top of a brilliant season."

Vinícius Júnior's 2021/22 Champions League stats

Appearances: 13
Goals: 4
Assists: 6
Distance covered: 10.24km per match
Top speed: 35.4km/h

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 31 May 2022

Selected for you

Where the final was won and lost
Live 28/05/2022

Where the final was won and lost

UEFA.com's team reporters join players and coaches in giving their final assessment.
Player of the Season: Benzema
Live 31/05/2022

Player of the Season: Benzema

Karim Benzema has been named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season.
Official Team of the Season
Live 31/05/2022

Official Team of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its all-star XI for 2021/22.
Top ten goals of the season
Live 31/05/2022

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals – now vote for your favourite!