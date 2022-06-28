Who will line up in this season's UEFA Champions League?

There are 26 teams who have qualified automatically for the 2022/23 group stage, with the remaining six places decided in qualifying – four via the champions path and two via the league path.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

2022/23 Champions League guide

2022/23 Champions League group stage as it stands

ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla

ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen

FRA: Marseille, Paris

POR: Porto, Sporting CP

NED: Ajax

BEL: Club Brugge

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

The six UEFA Champions League play-off winners will complete the group stage line-up; four will come through the champions path and two via the league path.

Do we know the draw seedings?

Pot 1 contains the Champions League and Europa League title holders, and the champions of the top six associations based on their 2021 UEFA country coefficients.

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Frankfurt

Manchester City

Milan

Bayern

Paris

Porto

Ajax

For the group stage draw, Pots 2, 3 and 4 will be based on the final qualifiers' UEFA club coefficients.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Champions League draw dates Group stage: 25 August 2022

Round of 16: 7 November 2022

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023