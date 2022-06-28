UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022/23 Champions League group stage as it stands

Tuesday 28 June 2022

Who has already qualified for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League? Who could join them? Do we know the draw seedings?

Serie A champions AC Milan have qualified for the group stage
Who will line up in this season's UEFA Champions League?

There are 26 teams who have qualified automatically for the 2022/23 group stage, with the remaining six places decided in qualifying – four via the champions path and two via the league path.

*This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen
FRA: Marseille, Paris
POR: Porto, Sporting CP
NED: Ajax
BEL: Club Brugge
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

The six UEFA Champions League play-off winners will complete the group stage line-up; four will come through the champions path and two via the league path.

Do we know the draw seedings?

Pot 1 contains the Champions League and Europa League title holders, and the champions of the top six associations based on their 2021 UEFA country coefficients.

Pot 1
Real Madrid
Frankfurt
Manchester City
Milan
Bayern
Paris
Porto
Ajax

For the group stage draw, Pots 2, 3 and 4 will be based on the final qualifiers' UEFA club coefficients.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 6–7 September 2022
Matchday 2: 13–14 September 2022
Matchday 3: 4–5 October 2022
Matchday 4: 11–12 October 2022
Matchday 5: 25–26 October 2022
Matchday 6: 1–2 November 2022

Champions League draw dates

Group stage: 25 August 2022
Round of 16: 7 November 2022
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022

Knockout phase
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11–12 & 18–19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9–10 & 16–17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

