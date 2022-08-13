UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: the case for Karim Benzema
Saturday 13 August 2022
Article summary
The Real Madrid and France forward is one of the top three nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
Article top media content
Article body
Karim Benzema is one of the top three nominees for the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne.
Why he was nominated
The French striker was named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season after driving Real Madrid on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009. His final tally of 15 goals – including a joint-record ten in the knockout stages – earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts, with 27 in the Spanish Liga also a domestic best.
The evergreen 34-year-old started the campaign by helping France to UEFA Nations League glory and never looked back, his back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages against Paris and Chelsea the highlights of a goal and trophy-filled season.
2021/22 in numbers
Achievements
UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, UEFA Nations League winner, Spanish Liga winner, Spanish Super Cup winner
UEFA Champions League
Appearances: 12
Goals: 15
Assists: 1
Player of the Match awards: 4
Domestic League
Appearances: 32
Goals: 27
Assists: 12
Top three performances
Real Madrid 3-1 Paris
Two down on aggregate in the last 16 with half an hour remaining, Carlo Ancelotti's men were heading out of the Champions League with a whimper. Step forward Benzema, who forced an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma to give his side hope before completing his hat-trick within 17 minutes to seal a sensational turnaround.
Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid
Benzema carried on that form in the quarter-final first leg, this hat-trick taking a more modest 25 minutes to compile. Two terrific headers in a three-minute purple patch left the holders reeling and the treble duly arrived seconds after half-time as he pressed the hosts into submission.
Spain 1-2 France
Having kick-started Les Bleus' remarkable comeback against Belgium in their Nations League semi-final, he repeated the feat in the showpiece. Two minutes after falling behind, France levelled thanks to Benzema's stunning 66th-minute curling strike before going on to lift the trophy.
Who was last year's winner?
Jorginho won the 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award after becoming only the tenth player to win a European Cup and a EURO in the same year. The midfielder inspired Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory with his ability to dictate play and Roberto Mancini took note, making him the linchpin of Italy's EURO 2020-winning side.