UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs
Monday 9 January 2023
Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' winter transfers.
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.
Player registration for knockout stage
The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.
For full regulations on player registration, click here.
Bayern
In: Daley Blind (Ajax)
Out: none
Benfica
In: none
Out: Rodrigo Pinho (Coritiba), Diogo Gonçalves (Copenhagen)
Chelsea
In: David Datro Fofana (Molde), Benoît Badiashile (Monaco), Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama)
Out: none
Club Brugge
In: none
Out: none
Dortmund
In: none
Out: none
Frankfurt
In: Paxten Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Simon Simoni (Dinamo Tirana)
Out: Jérôme Onguéné (Salzburg, loan)
Inter
In: none
Out: none
Leipzig
In: none
Out: Hugo Novoa (Basel, loan)
Liverpool
In: Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)
Out: none
Man City
In: none
Out: none
Milan
In: none
Out: none
Napoli
In: Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria, loan)
Out: Alessandro Zanoli (Sampdoria, loan)
Paris
In: none
Out: none
Porto
In: none
Out: none
Real Madrid
In: none
Out: none
Tottenham
In: none
Out: none