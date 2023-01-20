Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer

Jude Bellingham is fast becoming one of the hottest properties in European football. The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has taken his game to the next level in this season's UEFA Champions League and already has a number of competition records to his name. UEFA.com picks out the key stats and milestones.

Youngest English player to score in the Champions League

17 years 289 days

Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21

Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.

Watch 2021 Bellingham strike vs Man City

Youngest English player to start a Champions League game

17 years 113 days

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/20﻿

Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game

17 years 233 days

Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/21

Youngest player to start ten Champions League games

18 years 91 days

Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/21

Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game

18 years 78 days

Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21

Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games

18 years 78 days

Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/21

This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against City and Beşiktaş.

First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns

Bellingham has registered in all three of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of the 2022/23 season.

See Bellingham seal Dortmund opening night win

Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager

Bellingham doesn't turn 20 until June and already has six Champions League goals to his name.

Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final

17 years 281 days

Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/21

Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game

17 years 289 days

Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/21

Third-youngest captain in Champions League history

19 years 98 days

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/22

Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)

Jude Bellingham celebrates his first Champions League goal AFP via Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goal Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates his third Champions League goal Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates his fourth Champions League goal Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates his fifth Champions League goal DeFodi Images via Getty Images