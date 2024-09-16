Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer

Having left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham celebrated his status as one of the hottest properties in European football with goals in his first four UEFA Champions League games for the Spanish side.

The 21-year-old England midfielder has been rewriting history in the competition ever since and has a number of records to his name to sit alongside his winner's medal from 2023/24. UEFA.com picks out his key stats and milestones.

Youngest English player to score in the Champions League

17 years 289 days

Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021

Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.

Youngest English player to start a Champions League game

17 years 113 days

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/2020﻿

Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game

17 years 233 days

Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/2021

Youngest player to start ten Champions League games

18 years 91 days

Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/2021

Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game

18 years 78 days

Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021

Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games

18 years 78 days

Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021

This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against Man City and Beşiktaş.

First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns

Bellingham has registered in all four of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of 2022/23. He repeated the trick for Madrid on Matchday 1 in 2023/24, but was no longer a teenager having turned 20 in June 2023.

Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager

Bellingham already had six Champions League goals to his name by the time of his 20th birthday.

Youngest captain to score in a Champions League match

19 years 98 days

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022﻿

Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final

17 years 281 days

Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/2021

Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game

17 years 289 days

Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021

Third-youngest captain in Champions League history

19 years 98 days

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022

Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)

Youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner for Madrid in Champions League history

20 years 83 days

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin, 20/09/23

Opta also has Bellingham as the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner for Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition for any side.

He is the fourth player to score on his both his La Liga and Champions League debut for the club in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2009), Isco (2013) and Marco Asensio (2016).

Third player to score on his first two Champions League games for Real Madrid

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid, 03/10/23

The midfielder's goal in Naples made him only the third player to find the net in his first two Champions League appearances for Madrid, after Christian Karembeu in 1998 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Second player to score on his first three Champions League games for Real Madrid

Braga 1-2 Real Madrid, 24/10/23

Bellingham made it three goals in as many Champions League outings for Madrid with his goal in Portugal on Matchday 3; he is only the second player to score in his first three games for the club in the competition, again after Karembeu in 1998.

First English player to score ten Champions League goals before his 21st birthday

Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli, 29/11/23

Having been an unused substitute on Matchday 4 due to a shoulder injury, Bellingham returned against Napoli to make it four goals in as many Champions League appearances for Madrid and become the first English player – and only the fourth overall – to find the net ten times in the competition before his 21st birthday.

Jude Bellingham after scoring his first Champions League goal AFP via Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goal Getty Images

Bellingham netted his third Champions League goal in a 3-0 triumph over Copenhagen Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

Bellingham celebrates scoring for the fourth time in the Champions League Getty Images

Bellingham made it five Champions League goals in a 4-1 triumph over Sevilla DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mats Hummels congratulates Bellingham on his sixth Champions League goal DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bellingham wheels away after scoring his seventh Champions League goal on his first appearance in the competition for Real Madrid Getty Images

Bellingham is mobbed after scoring his eighth Champions League goal and his second in as many games for Madrid AFP via Getty Images

Bellingham scores at Braga, the third successive Champions League game in which he had found the net AFP via Getty Images

Bellingham after scoring his tenth Champions League goal, against Napoli UEFA via Getty Images



