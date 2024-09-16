Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer
Monday, September 16, 2024
Who is the youngest-ever English scorer in the UEFA Champions League? Just one of the records that already belongs to midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored in his first four games in the competition for Real Madrid.
Having left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham celebrated his status as one of the hottest properties in European football with goals in his first four UEFA Champions League games for the Spanish side.
The 21-year-old England midfielder has been rewriting history in the competition ever since and has a number of records to his name to sit alongside his winner's medal from 2023/24. UEFA.com picks out his key stats and milestones.
Bellingham's Champions League stats
Appearances: 35
Goals: 10
Assists: 10
Bellingham's goals
1 Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021
2 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021
3 Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen, 06/09/2022
4 Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 14/09/2022
5 Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022
6 Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla, 11/10/2022
7 Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin, 20/09/23
8 Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid, 03/10/23
9 Braga 1-2 Real Madrid, 24/10/23
10 Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli, 29/11/23
Youngest English player to score in the Champions League
17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021
Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.
Youngest English player to start a Champions League game
17 years 113 days
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/2020
Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game
17 years 233 days
Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/2021
Youngest player to start ten Champions League games
18 years 91 days
Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/2021
Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game
18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021
Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games
18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021
This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against Man City and Beşiktaş.
First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns
Bellingham has registered in all four of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of 2022/23. He repeated the trick for Madrid on Matchday 1 in 2023/24, but was no longer a teenager having turned 20 in June 2023.
Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager
Bellingham already had six Champions League goals to his name by the time of his 20th birthday.
Youngest captain to score in a Champions League match
19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022
Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final
17 years 281 days
Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/2021
Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game
17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021
Third-youngest captain in Champions League history
19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022
Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)
Youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner for Madrid in Champions League history
20 years 83 days
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin, 20/09/23
Opta also has Bellingham as the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner for Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the youngest Englishman to do so in the competition for any side.
He is the fourth player to score on his both his La Liga and Champions League debut for the club in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo (2009), Isco (2013) and Marco Asensio (2016).
Third player to score on his first two Champions League games for Real Madrid
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid, 03/10/23
The midfielder's goal in Naples made him only the third player to find the net in his first two Champions League appearances for Madrid, after Christian Karembeu in 1998 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.
Second player to score on his first three Champions League games for Real Madrid
Braga 1-2 Real Madrid, 24/10/23
Bellingham made it three goals in as many Champions League outings for Madrid with his goal in Portugal on Matchday 3; he is only the second player to score in his first three games for the club in the competition, again after Karembeu in 1998.
First English player to score ten Champions League goals before his 21st birthday
Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli, 29/11/23
Having been an unused substitute on Matchday 4 due to a shoulder injury, Bellingham returned against Napoli to make it four goals in as many Champions League appearances for Madrid and become the first English player – and only the fourth overall – to find the net ten times in the competition before his 21st birthday.