Paris vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Paris and Bayern.
Paris and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 14 February.
Paris vs Bayern at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 8 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Paris vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Paris and Bayern are finding each other hard to avoid of late; they have met in four of their last six campaigns, most notably when the Bavarians beat 'PSG' in the2020 Champions League final. Julian Nagelsmann's side won all six of their group stage games, but Paris went through unbeaten too. It took away goals to separate these sides when they last met, in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, and a another close encounter seems inevitable.
Predicted line-ups
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha; Messi, Soler, Mbappé
Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanišić; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Coman, Gravenberch, Mané; Choupo-Moting
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Paris
In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele
Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia
* List B
Bayern
In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer
Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer
Form guide
Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDDW
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter
TBC, Paris reporter
What the coaches say
Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "Bayern are a good side, a team that have won everything. Paris have been using two systems and I think we might start using a third in matches against teams of a certain level. I will ask the coaching staff to work on a new option. We need to find the most balanced model that will allow us to get the ball back as quickly as possible."
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Paris are difficult opponents: we didn't get any reward for our perfect group stage campaign. Just like us, they have a lot of world-class players, but this is the Champions League, so it's to be expected that there are no easy opponents in the round of 16."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.