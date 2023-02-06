UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Paris vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, 6 February 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Paris and Bayern.

Paris's Kylian Mbappé and Bayern’s Thomas Müller meet in 2021
Paris's Kylian Mbappé and Bayern’s Thomas Müller meet in 2021 AFP via Getty Images

Paris and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 14 February.

Paris vs Bayern at a glance

When: Tuesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 8 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Paris vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Paris and Bayern are finding each other hard to avoid of late; they have met in four of their last six campaigns, most notably when the Bavarians beat 'PSG' in the2020 Champions League final. Julian Nagelsmann's side won all six of their group stage games, but Paris went through unbeaten too. It took away goals to separate these sides when they last met, in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, and a another close encounter seems inevitable.

Paris vs Bayern down the years

Predicted line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha; Messi, Soler, Mbappé

Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanišić; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Coman, Gravenberch, Mané; Choupo-Moting

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Paris
In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele
Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia

* List B

Bayern
In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer
Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer

Form guide

Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW ﻿
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDDW ﻿
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter
To follow.

TBC, Paris reporter
To follow.

What the coaches say

Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "Bayern are a good side, a team that have won everything. Paris have been using two systems and I think we might start using a third in matches against teams of a certain level. I will ask the coaching staff to work on a new option. We need to find the most balanced model that will allow us to get the ball back as quickly as possible."

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Paris are difficult opponents: we didn't get any reward for our perfect group stage campaign. Just like us, they have a lot of world-class players, but this is the Champions League, so it's to be expected that there are no easy opponents in the round of 16﻿."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, 6 February 2023