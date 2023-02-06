Paris vs Bayern Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Paris and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 14 February.

Paris vs Bayern at a glance When: Tuesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 8 March)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Paris vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Paris and Bayern are finding each other hard to avoid of late; they have met in four of their last six campaigns, most notably when the Bavarians beat 'PSG' in the2020 Champions League final. Julian Nagelsmann's side won all six of their group stage games, but Paris went through unbeaten too. It took away goals to separate these sides when they last met, in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, and a another close encounter seems inevitable.

Paris vs Bayern down the years

Predicted line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha; Messi, Soler, Mbappé

Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanišić; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Coman, Gravenberch, Mané; Choupo-Moting

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Paris

In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele

Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia

* List B

Bayern

In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer

Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer

Form guide

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDDW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

To follow.

TBC, Paris reporter

To follow.

What the coaches say

Christophe Galtier, Paris coach: "Bayern are a good side, a team that have won everything. Paris have been using two systems and I think we might start using a third in matches against teams of a certain level. I will ask the coaching staff to work on a new option. We need to find the most balanced model that will allow us to get the ball back as quickly as possible."

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Paris are difficult opponents: we didn't get any reward for our perfect group stage campaign. Just like us, they have a lot of world-class players, but this is the Champions League, so it's to be expected that there are no easy opponents in the round of 16﻿."