Leipzig vs Man City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Man City.
Article top media content
Article body
Leipzig and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 22 February.
Leipzig vs Man City at a glance
When: Wednesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: RB Arena, Leipzig
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 14 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Leipzig vs Man City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
In his two and a half seasons in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland scored six goals in four games against Leipzig, so the German side have cause for concern as they meet City for the second time in as many seasons. In last season’s group stage, City won 6-3 in Manchester (Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick for Leipzig) but went down 2-1 at the RB Arena on Matchday 6. A home win – by whatever margin – would suit Marco Rose's side fine here.
Predicted line-ups
Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva
Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gómez; Foden, Gündoğan, Palmer; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Leipzig
In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*
Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa
Man City
In: Máximo Perrone
Out: João Cancelo
Form guide
Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDW
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLL
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Expert predictions
Steffen Potter, Leipzig reporter
To follow.
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "Manchester City have lots of world class players. I played there myself [as coach of Mönchengladbach] and the team have already faced them, so we know what we’re up against. We’ve shown that we can surprise a few people and we’re looking forward to the challenge."
Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Huge respect what they have done in German football and in Europe. They are a young team with a clear philosophy, the way they want to play. Box-to-box transitions, a good manager who we experience when we played against [Borussia] Mönchengladbach."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.