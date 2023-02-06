Leipzig vs Man City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leipzig and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 22 February.

Leipzig vs Man City at a glance When: Wednesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: RB Arena, Leipzig

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 14 March)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Leipzig vs Man City on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

In his two and a half seasons in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland scored six goals in four games against Leipzig, so the German side have cause for concern as they meet City for the second time in as many seasons. In last season’s group stage, City won 6-3 in Manchester (Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick for Leipzig) but went down 2-1 at the RB Arena on Matchday 6. A home win – by whatever margin – would suit Marco Rose's side fine here.

Predicted line-ups

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gómez; Foden, Gündoğan, Palmer; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Leipzig

In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*

Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa

Man City

In: Máximo Perrone

Out: João Cancelo

Form guide

Leipzig

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDW﻿ ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Man City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLL

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Expert predictions

Steffen Potter, Leipzig reporter

To follow.

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

To follow.

What the coaches say

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "Manchester City have lots of world class players. I played there myself [as coach of Mönchengladbach﻿] and the team have already faced them, so we know what we’re up against. We’ve shown that we can surprise a few people and we’re looking forward to the challenge﻿."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Huge respect what they have done in German football and in Europe. They are a young team with a clear philosophy, the way they want to play. Box-to-box transitions, a good manager who we experience when we played against [Borussia] Mönchengladbach﻿."