Leipzig vs Man City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Monday, 6 February 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Man City.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish takes on Leipzig's Konrad Laimer in the sides' 2021 meeting in Germany
Manchester City's Jack Grealish takes on Leipzig's Konrad Laimer in the sides' 2021 meeting in Germany AFP via Getty Images

Leipzig and Man City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 22 February.

Leipzig vs Man City at a glance

When: Wednesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: RB Arena, Leipzig
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 14 March)
Where to watch Leipzig vs Man City on TV

What do you need to know?

In his two and a half seasons in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland scored six goals in four games against Leipzig, so the German side have cause for concern as they meet City for the second time in as many seasons. In last season’s group stage, City won 6-3 in Manchester (Christopher Nkunku scoring a hat-trick for Leipzig) but went down 2-1 at the RB Arena on Matchday 6. A home win – by whatever margin – would suit Marco Rose's side fine here.

Predicted line-ups

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gómez; Foden, Gündoğan, Palmer; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Leipzig
In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*
Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa

Man City
In: Máximo Perrone
Out: João Cancelo

Form guide

Leipzig
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWDW﻿ ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Man City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLL
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Expert predictions

Steffen Potter, Leipzig reporter
Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter
What the coaches say

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "Manchester City have lots of world class players. I played there myself [as coach of Mönchengladbach﻿] and the team have already faced them, so we know what we’re up against. We’ve shown that we can surprise a few people and we’re looking forward to the challenge﻿."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Huge respect what they have done in German football and in Europe. They are a young team with a clear philosophy, the way they want to play. Box-to-box transitions, a good manager who we experience when we played against [Borussia] Mönchengladbach﻿."

