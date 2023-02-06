Inter vs Porto Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Inter and Porto.
Article top media content
Article body
Inter and Porto meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 22 February.
Inter vs Porto at a glance
When: Wednesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 14 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Inter vs Porto on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Team-mates at Lazio in their playing days, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi and Porto coach Sérgio Conceição are on opposite sides at San Siro. Inter eliminated the Dragons in the round of 16 in 2004/05, and have yet to lose at home against Portuguese opponents, but the visitors can take courage from the fact that they have eliminated two Serie A sides (Roma in 2018/19 and Juventus in 2020/21) at this stage in recent seasons, though both ties went into extra time.
Predicted line-ups
Inter: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Martínez, Correa
Porto: Diogo Costa; Pepê, Fábio Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Otávio, Grujić, Eustáquio, Galeno; Evanilson, Taremi
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Inter
In: none
Out: Dennis Curatolo, Aleksandar Stanković
Porto
In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele
Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia
* List B
Form guide
Inter
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Porto
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals, Portuguese League Cup winners
Expert predictions
Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter
To follow.
Luis Piedade, Porto reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We respect Porto. They’re a team who have been doing well in the Champions League for years. The coach is Sergio Conceição, who was my team-mate at Lazio for years: I know him very well. Our goal is to go through and give the fans a gift: to play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a long time away."
Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "I think [the first game] is on 22 February, if I'm not mistaken, and we have a lot of time to think about that Champions League opponent."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.