Inter vs Porto Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Inter and Porto meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 22 February.

Inter vs Porto at a glance When: Wednesday 22 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 14 March)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Inter vs Porto on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Team-mates at Lazio in their playing days, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi and Porto coach Sérgio Conceição are on opposite sides at San Siro. Inter eliminated the Dragons in the round of 16 in 2004/05, and have yet to lose at home against Portuguese opponents, but the visitors can take courage from the fact that they have eliminated two Serie A sides (Roma in 2018/19 and Juventus in 2020/21) at this stage in recent seasons, though both ties went into extra time.

Inter vs Porto: 2005 round of 16 highlights

Predicted line-ups

Inter: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Martínez, Correa

Porto: Diogo Costa; Pepê, Fábio Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Otávio, Grujić, Eustáquio, Galeno; Evanilson, Taremi

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Inter

In: none

Out: Dennis Curatolo, Aleksandar Stanković

Porto

In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele

Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia

* List B

Form guide

Inter

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLWW﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Porto

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals, Portuguese League Cup winners

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

To follow.

Luis Piedade, Porto reporter

To follow.

What the coaches say

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "We respect Porto. They’re a team who have been doing well in the Champions League for years. The coach is Sergio Conceição, who was my team-mate at Lazio for years: I know him very well. Our goal is to go through and give the fans a gift: to play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a long time away."

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "I think [the first game] is on 22 February, if I'm not mistaken, and we have a lot of time to think about that Champions League opponent."