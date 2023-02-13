UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League round of 16 first leg predicted line-ups

Monday, 13 February 2023

Who is expected to play, who is injured and which players are suspended? UEFA.com predicts the starting XIs for all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son in training on Monday
Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son in training on Monday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for the round of 16 first legs.

Tuesday 14 February

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Milan: Mirante; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunić, Theo Hernández; Brahim Díaz; Rafael Leão, Giroud
Out: Florenzi (thigh), Bennacer (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Out: Højbjerg (suspended), Bentancur (Achilles), Lloris (knee), Sessegnon (hamstring), Bissouma (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Lenglet

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern

Paris: Donnarumma; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Messi, Neymar
Out: Mukiele (hamstring), Renato Sanches (thigh)
Doubtful: Mbappé (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Ramos, Verratti

Bayern: Sommer; João Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Müller
Out: Neuer (leg), Hernández (cruciate ligament), Mané (calf), Mazraoui (illness), Wanner (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Champions League round of 16 preview: Paris vs Bayern

Wednesday 15 February

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang
Out: Skov Olsen (hip)
Doubtful: Jutglà (pelvis)
Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Neres, Aursnes; Gonçalo Guedes
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Salih Özcan, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller
Out: Moukoko (ankle), Wolf (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ryerson

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernández, Kovačić; João Félix, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz
Out: Pulišić (knee), Kanté (hamstring), Broja (knee), Mendy (finger)
Doubtful: Sterling (knee), Fofana (knee), Zakaria (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk

Champions League round of 16 preview: Dortmund vs Chelsea

Tuesday 21 February

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Núñez, Gakpo
Out: Luis Díaz (knee)
Doubtful: Konaté (hamstring), Thiago Alcántara (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Mendy (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, N'Dicka, Tuta; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani
Out: Dina Ebimbe (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Hasebe, Jakić, Smolčić

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mário Rui; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Politano

Watch all of Napoli's Champions League group stage goals

Wednesday 22 February

Leipzig vs Manchester City

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg; André Silva, Werner
Out: Diallo (knee), Olmo (thigh)
Doubtful: Nkunku (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Out: none
Doubtful: Stones (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter vs Porto

Inter: Onana; Škriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku
Out: Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Martínez

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, ﻿Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu﻿;﻿ Uribe, Grujić, Eustáquio; Galeno, Pepê, Taremi
Out: Meixedo (knee), Wendell (ankle), Fábio Cardoso (calf), Veron (ankle), Evanilson (thigh)
Doubtful: Otávio (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Watch all Porto's Champions League group stage goals
