Champions League round of 16 first leg predicted line-ups

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for the round of 16 first legs.

Tuesday 14 February

Milan: Mirante; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunić, Theo Hernández; Brahim Díaz; Rafael Leão, Giroud

Out: Florenzi (thigh), Bennacer (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Out: Højbjerg (suspended), Bentancur (Achilles), Lloris (knee), Sessegnon (hamstring), Bissouma (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Lenglet

Paris: Donnarumma; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Messi, Neymar

Out: Mukiele (hamstring), Renato Sanches (thigh)

Doubtful: Mbappé (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Ramos, Verratti

Bayern: Sommer; João Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Müller

Out: Neuer (leg), Hernández (cruciate ligament), Mané (calf), Mazraoui (illness), Wanner (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Wednesday 15 February

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang

Out: Skov Olsen (hip)

Doubtful: Jutglà (pelvis)

Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Neres, Aursnes; Gonçalo Guedes

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Salih Özcan, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller

Out: Moukoko (ankle), Wolf (shoulder)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Ryerson

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernández, Kovačić; João Félix, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz

Out: Pulišić (knee), Kanté (hamstring), Broja (knee), Mendy (finger)

Doubtful: Sterling (knee), Fofana (knee), Zakaria (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk

Tuesday 21 February

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Núñez, Gakpo

Out: Luis Díaz (knee)

Doubtful: Konaté (hamstring), Thiago Alcántara (hip)

Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Mendy (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, N'Dicka, Tuta; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani

Out: Dina Ebimbe (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Hasebe, Jakić, Smolčić

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mário Rui; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Politano

Wednesday 22 February

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg; André Silva, Werner

Out: Diallo (knee), Olmo (thigh)

Doubtful: Nkunku (knee)

Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Out: none

Doubtful: Stones (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Onana; Škriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku

Out: Correa (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Martínez

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, ﻿Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu﻿;﻿ Uribe, Grujić, Eustáquio; Galeno, Pepê, Taremi

Out: Meixedo (knee), Wendell (ankle), Fábio Cardoso (calf), Veron (ankle), Evanilson (thigh)

Doubtful: Otávio (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

