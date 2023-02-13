Champions League round of 16 first leg predicted line-ups
Monday, 13 February 2023
Article summary
Who is expected to play, who is injured and which players are suspended? UEFA.com predicts the starting XIs for all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first legs.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for the round of 16 first legs.
Tuesday 14 February
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Milan: Mirante; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunić, Theo Hernández; Brahim Díaz; Rafael Leão, Giroud
Out: Florenzi (thigh), Bennacer (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori
Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Out: Højbjerg (suspended), Bentancur (Achilles), Lloris (knee), Sessegnon (hamstring), Bissouma (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Lenglet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern
Paris: Donnarumma; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Messi, Neymar
Out: Mukiele (hamstring), Renato Sanches (thigh)
Doubtful: Mbappé (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Ramos, Verratti
Bayern: Sommer; João Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Müller
Out: Neuer (leg), Hernández (cruciate ligament), Mané (calf), Mazraoui (illness), Wanner (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui
Wednesday 15 February
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang
Out: Skov Olsen (hip)
Doubtful: Jutglà (pelvis)
Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Neres, Aursnes; Gonçalo Guedes
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário
Dortmund vs Chelsea
Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Salih Özcan, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller
Out: Moukoko (ankle), Wolf (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ryerson
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernández, Kovačić; João Félix, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz
Out: Pulišić (knee), Kanté (hamstring), Broja (knee), Mendy (finger)
Doubtful: Sterling (knee), Fofana (knee), Zakaria (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk
Tuesday 21 February
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Núñez, Gakpo
Out: Luis Díaz (knee)
Doubtful: Konaté (hamstring), Thiago Alcántara (hip)
Misses next match if booked: Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Camavinga; Modrić, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Mendy (hamstring), Lucas Vázquez (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Frankfurt vs Napoli
Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, N'Dicka, Tuta; Buta, Kamada, Sow, Max; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani
Out: Dina Ebimbe (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Hasebe, Jakić, Smolčić
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Mário Rui; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Politano
Wednesday 22 February
Leipzig vs Manchester City
Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg; André Silva, Werner
Out: Diallo (knee), Olmo (thigh)
Doubtful: Nkunku (knee)
Misses next match if booked: none
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Aké; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
Out: none
Doubtful: Stones (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Porto
Inter: Onana; Škriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Martínez, Lukaku
Out: Correa (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Martínez
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu; Uribe, Grujić, Eustáquio; Galeno, Pepê, Taremi
Out: Meixedo (knee), Wendell (ankle), Fábio Cardoso (calf), Veron (ankle), Evanilson (thigh)
Doubtful: Otávio (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none